The Dodgers’ dream of a three-peat was shattered. What went wrong and what are fans saying?
Your morning catch-up: The Dodgers miss out on three straight rings, the fast-moving Norte fire is burning homes in south Orange County and more big stories.
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A spectacular run that included back-to-back World Series championships and delivered unforgettable memories ended with a whimper for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
The Milwaukee Brewers, humiliated by the Dodgers last year in a four-game sweep, returned the favor at Chavez Ravine, defeating L.A., 6-4, in the National League Championship Series. The loss eliminated the Dodgers and ended their run at a vaunted three-peat, or three consecutive titles.
No North American sports franchise can claim such an accomplishment since the Shaq- and Kobe Bryant-led Lakers from 2000 to 2002.
How did a team of All-Stars fall short? Our sports team delivered tremendous coverage that answers that question and many more.
Columnist Bill Plaschke wrote how a team with seemingly every advantage fell short, beat writer Maddie Lee documented what led to the demise, while columnist Bill Shaikin provided updates to several questions on the team’s future. The devoted fans of the Boys in Blue have also had a chance to react.
Let’s sample some of their in-depth reporting.
Shohei Ohtani’s declining health was too much to overcome
Plaschke wrote that the single biggest reason the Dodgers didn’t three-peat centered on the health of designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani.
The owner of four MVP trophies, Ohtani began the season with a goal of also winning the Cy Young Award. So he focused on pitching, and he pitched well, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts.
Then he injured his knee, but he still pitched, long past when he should have been pitching, said Plaschke. He was finally pulled off the mound in early July, but by then he had also injured his elbow and his offense suffered because he was so worried about the pitching. It was at this point the Dodgers should have shut him down entirely, given him a month off to ensure he would be ready for October, according to Plaschke.
But no. Ohtani insisted he was fine even though his plummeting batting numbers said otherwise. When he was finally placed on the injured list in early September, Plaschke said it was too late, and he entered the playoffs as a shell of his former great self.
An autopsy reveals much
Lee agreed with third baseman Max Muncy when he said, “The train finally ran out of steam, I guess.”
A major aspect of the challenge of winning three straight is simply workload. The Dodgers not only have played more games than any other team the last two years, but their schedule has included grueling travel.
The Dodgers started both the 2024 and 2025 seasons early and overseas, playing in the Seoul Series and Tokyo Series in consecutive years. And both years ended with coast-to-coast travel for the World Series, as the Dodgers won titles over the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
The team’s collective age — the oldest lineup in the majors this year, according to Baseball Reference, weighted by at-bats and games played — may not have helped.
Cap concerns
Shaikin wrote about a lockout expected this winter as Major League Baseball owners attempt to implement a salary cap, which limits the amount of money a team can spend on player salaries.
The owners initially proposed a salary cap of $245 million for next year. The Dodgers already have $347 million committed to 14 players next year, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts.
Under a cap, the owners have promised a transition period to account for existing commitments, and an actual negotiated cap could be higher, said Shaikin.
Even if the players do not agree to a cap — and they insist they won’t — whatever economic system emerges from collective bargaining would likely make it painful for the Dodgers to spend so freely, according to Shaikin.
What some Dodgers fans are saying
Most baseball teams create a now well-anticipated “thank you fans” social media post after the conclusion of a season.
Passionate fans use the post as a sounding board for everything that ails them about their favorite teams. Just look at the “thank you fans” X posts from the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies laced with profanities and vitriol fiercer than any East Coast nor’easter.
But on Friday, Dodgers fans were gracious and supportive on the fan appreciation post on X.
“Thank you for the great run over the last three years. Let’s come back stronger,” wrote one user.
“Thank you for the ride,” another tweet noted. “We’ll be back next year!”
The week’s biggest stories
Southern California wildfires
- Fast-moving Norte fire is burning homes in south Orange County.
- It has burned 570 acres in the area of San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, fire officials said late Friday night and is still 0% contained.
- Here are Norte fire evacuations, shelters and school closures.
- Power outages to prevent wildfires are forcing the postponement of high school football games.
Olympics and sports news
- L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia subpoenas financial records from ’28 Olympic organizers.
- The legal demand Friday is for the organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics to disclose more information about the organization’s finances — including bank statements.
- LA28 is still not prepared for the Cultural Olympiad, critics say at a legislative hearing.
- The Buss family is asking a superior court judge to dismiss Jeanie Buss’ petition to block Lakers share sale.
- The Savannah Bananas announce their first international games and a Dodger Stadium debut for 2027.
Crime, courts and protests
- Here’s how this Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ protests will be different.
- Thousands of rallies are scheduled to take place aimed at getting people to vote early in the November midterm elections.
- A Los Angeles city employee is among four charged in a downtown L.A. graffiti spree.
- The body of a California man found in barrel in Lake Mead has been identified.
- The man who stopped the Oregon elementary school shooter had 2 daughters at the school, his mom says.
More news
- President Trump’s team is in chaos as the midterms are entering the final stretch.
- Entertainer and ‘Voice’ coach Kelly Clarkson’s bird saga from Brooklyn continues.
- Studio chief James Gunn says ‘Matt [Reeves] is still the director’ after Steven Soderbergh steps up to help finish ‘The Batman Part II.’
Editor’s pick
New USC President Beong-Soo Kim faces high stakes: Trust, Trump and Trojan football
Halfway through his first official year on the job, USC President Beong-Soo Kim faces questions over layoffs, legacy admissions and the university’s financial future in an era of promise and challenge.
More picks
- Risking arrest, he paints illicit crosswalks across L.A. ‘We can’t wait any longer.’
- Burbank airport’s new $1.3-billion terminal opens — bigger and sleeker than ever.
- Opinion: Raise a family, then pursue a career? The math doesn’t work.
- Opinion: My brother’s last joke changed how I understand grief.
Things to do
- 🎭The world premiere play “Bobby Robotowitz” brings AI questions into your living room — literally — with performances on the Eastside and Westside.
- 👀 The 10 biggest revelations of Nathan Fielder’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary, ‘You Can See Everything.’
- 🍽️ For many, like the preservationists pushing to save Santa Monica’s Mel’s Drive-In, the mere thought of demolishing the iconic restaurant is offensive. Eating there was certainly on the bingo card for columnist LZ Granderson when he and his son first drove across the Southwest decades ago, and it continues to be a favorite breakfast spot of theirs.
Today’s recipe
Many meatballs are made with a panade, often a mixture of white bread soaked in milk, which lends moisture to the final meatballs. For these lamb meatballs, cooking editor Cody Reiss decided to make his panade out of ingredients that felt more in-line with the mutabbal he was serving them with. He ended up using a mixture of leftover pita bread and labneh (drained yogurt). The resulting meatballs were moist, herby, spiced, seasoned, spicy and just a joy to eat.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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