L.A. Olympics: Ready to cheer your lungs out and ignore the bill?

File photo of the the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 9, 2026, for Olympic 2028 venues.

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The Los Angeles Summer Olympics are still nearly two years away, but the hype machine is already kicking into high gear.

LA28, the nonprofit organizing the Games, unveiled Wednesday its official slogan: “Stars Align.”

As a grizzled and skeptical journalist with an overflowing inbox (97,483 unread emails and counting), I actually laughed out loud when I saw the announcement. I even felt a twinge of pity for whoever’s job it is to pretend this was news.

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Then I clicked on the accompanying video and a gorgeous, inspiring sales pitch filled the screen.

Edited to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop,” the promo is a glorious montage of Los Angeles at its most beautiful and athletes in moments for the ages: the contagious confidence in gymnast Simone Biles’ eyes before she starts her routine; sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s hilarious sideways glance at her opponents before she smokes them at the finish line; Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina airborne and pointing to the sky as he is spat from the barrel of a massive wave in Tahiti during the 2024 Games.

If you can watch without getting goosebumps, your power to resist is greater than mine.

And, of course, this is how it happens.

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Predicting the costs

How cities full of rational, educated, financially prudent people get sucked in, how we’re persuaded to put aside concerns about being stuck with a massive bill and just surrender to the spectacle.

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Which is why it feels like my responsibility to take a moment to remind you that taxpayers in the City of Los Angeles are on the hook if LA28 loses money. They would cover the first $270 million in losses, the state of California would pick up the next $270 million, and the city would have to dig into its wallet, again, for anything over that.

It’s also worth noting that researchers at England’s Oxford University studied every Olympics between 1960 and 2016 and found that they all went over budget — every one — by an average of 156%.

Beware the financial hangover

The 1976 Summer Games in Montreal exceeded its budget by 720%, leading locals to rename the massive Olympic Stadium built for the event “The Big Owe.”

I saw U2’s spectacularly successful Joshua Tree tour at the stadium in 1987, my freshman year of college. Having sold out Boston Garden, Madison Square Garden and the L.A. Sports Arena five times, the band incorporated a bit with a spotlight triumphantly scanning their delirious crowds.

That didn’t work at the comically oversized Olympic Stadium, where the beam landed in a gaping, cavernous empty space. The shadows of derelict city vehicles flickered against the distant back wall as the light operator sped up, frantically searching for partying concertgoers.

That still feels like a perfect symbol for the financial hangover most host cities are forced to endure.

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LA28 officials insist they know the history and are determined not to repeat it, mostly by relying on existing venues instead of building new ones. That’s how the 1984 Games in Los Angeles managed to turn a profit.

So, here we go. Ready to cheer your lungs out and ignore the bill?

Or, as legendary broadcaster Al Michaels shouted when the underdog U.S. hockey team beat the Soviet Union in 1980, “Do you believe in miracles?”

Top stories

Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman. (Los Angeles Times)

Where Bass and Raman need to win over Pratt voters

The 218,000 Angelenos who backed Spencer Pratt in June — nearly five times the gap between Karen Bass and Nithya Raman — could decide the mayoral race.

Bass and Raman are tied at 40% among likely voters, while 45% of Pratt voters remain undecided, offering both campaigns a sizable pool before election day.

Among young voters, however, Raman is supported by 69% of likely voters between ages 18 and 29, compared with 15% for Bass.

California’s billionaire tax battle

Voters are souring on a ballot measure to impose a one-time tax on billionaires to help fund healthcare programs.

The battle is also playing out on Instagram as campaigns are paying social media creators—from parents to foodies—to sway voters.

Remembering Dolores Huerta

The fiery and resolute activist who helped launch and guide the nation’s first enduring labor union for poor farmworkers, and later became an inspiration to women and liberal true believers, has died. She was 96.

A spokesman for Huerta’s family, told The Times that Huerta died of cancer in Bakersfield, surrounded by members of her “huge family.”

Columnist Gustavo Arellano on the Dolores Huerta he’ll remember: “Her legacy is secured in American history, but her daily calendar shows why she mattered so much to so many.”

More news

Anthropic says its goal is to help humanity, but you may not want to believe it, argues columnist Michael Hiltzik .

. News and culture critic Lorraine Ali weighs in on Trump and Bill Maher getting into it, again.

Editor’s pick

More picks

Things to do

(Raven Jiang / For The Times)

Today’s recipe

(Los Angeles Times)

If you like starting your mornings off with a warm bowl of oatmeal, this apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe is perfect. Fresh apple simmered into this oatmeal lends a natural sweetness so you don’t have to add extra sugar, and sprinkling cinnamon on at the end gives it a bright spice flavor.

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Question for you

You’ve told us what your favorite Halloween candy is. Now we want to know: How much have you spent on Halloween candy this year?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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