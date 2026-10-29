L.A. Olympics: Ready to cheer your lungs out and ignore the bill?
Your morning catch-up: L.A. Olympics, remembering Dolores Huerta and more big stories
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The Los Angeles Summer Olympics are still nearly two years away, but the hype machine is already kicking into high gear.
LA28, the nonprofit organizing the Games, unveiled Wednesday its official slogan: “Stars Align.”
As a grizzled and skeptical journalist with an overflowing inbox (97,483 unread emails and counting), I actually laughed out loud when I saw the announcement. I even felt a twinge of pity for whoever’s job it is to pretend this was news.
Then I clicked on the accompanying video and a gorgeous, inspiring sales pitch filled the screen.
Edited to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop,” the promo is a glorious montage of Los Angeles at its most beautiful and athletes in moments for the ages: the contagious confidence in gymnast Simone Biles’ eyes before she starts her routine; sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s hilarious sideways glance at her opponents before she smokes them at the finish line; Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina airborne and pointing to the sky as he is spat from the barrel of a massive wave in Tahiti during the 2024 Games.
If you can watch without getting goosebumps, your power to resist is greater than mine.
And, of course, this is how it happens.
Predicting the costs
How cities full of rational, educated, financially prudent people get sucked in, how we’re persuaded to put aside concerns about being stuck with a massive bill and just surrender to the spectacle.
Which is why it feels like my responsibility to take a moment to remind you that taxpayers in the City of Los Angeles are on the hook if LA28 loses money. They would cover the first $270 million in losses, the state of California would pick up the next $270 million, and the city would have to dig into its wallet, again, for anything over that.
It’s also worth noting that researchers at England’s Oxford University studied every Olympics between 1960 and 2016 and found that they all went over budget — every one — by an average of 156%.
Beware the financial hangover
The 1976 Summer Games in Montreal exceeded its budget by 720%, leading locals to rename the massive Olympic Stadium built for the event “The Big Owe.”
I saw U2’s spectacularly successful Joshua Tree tour at the stadium in 1987, my freshman year of college. Having sold out Boston Garden, Madison Square Garden and the L.A. Sports Arena five times, the band incorporated a bit with a spotlight triumphantly scanning their delirious crowds.
That didn’t work at the comically oversized Olympic Stadium, where the beam landed in a gaping, cavernous empty space. The shadows of derelict city vehicles flickered against the distant back wall as the light operator sped up, frantically searching for partying concertgoers.
That still feels like a perfect symbol for the financial hangover most host cities are forced to endure.
LA28 officials insist they know the history and are determined not to repeat it, mostly by relying on existing venues instead of building new ones. That’s how the 1984 Games in Los Angeles managed to turn a profit.
So, here we go. Ready to cheer your lungs out and ignore the bill?
Or, as legendary broadcaster Al Michaels shouted when the underdog U.S. hockey team beat the Soviet Union in 1980, “Do you believe in miracles?”
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Today’s recipe
If you like starting your mornings off with a warm bowl of oatmeal, this apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe is perfect. Fresh apple simmered into this oatmeal lends a natural sweetness so you don’t have to add extra sugar, and sprinkling cinnamon on at the end gives it a bright spice flavor.
Question for you
You’ve told us what your favorite Halloween candy is. Now we want to know: How much have you spent on Halloween candy this year?
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Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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