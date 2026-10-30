Polls are out, betting is in: Should we really be gambling on democracy?
Your morning catch-up: Betting on the elections, Becerra widens the lead in governor’s race and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
After a long hike before the 2024 election, I shared a well-earned beer with veteran journalist Jim Rainey, who was covering the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Polls showed a virtual dead heat, which seemed like bad news for Harris. In 2016, polls had Hillary Clinton ahead by several points and we all know how that ended.
As we settled into our table at the Mt. Baldy Lodge, Jim said he’d discussed the 2016 results with pollsters who assured him they had devised formulas to account for underrepresented conservatives — voters who had lost faith in the system and stopped responding to surveys sponsored by legacy media and universities.
This time would be different, they told him.
That statement hung in the air as we sipped our beers and exchanged a knowing look.
Of course, Harris got blown out. She lost the popular contest by a couple million votes and was swept in all seven battleground states.
Polls are out — betting platforms are in
That’s why, as we head into next week’s midterms, I’m not surprised so many people are ignoring traditional polls. Instead, they’re checking the gambling odds.
The rapid rise of online betting platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket has revolutionized the way many Americans follow elections. While the sites mostly host bets on sports, cryptocurrencies and who will win “Dancing With the Stars,” they’re also attracting huge audiences eager to gamble on the future of our democracy.
I’ll pause here to let that sink in, maybe grab another beer.
A week ago, betting on midterms across the major “prediction markets,” as they prefer to be called, had reached $1.4 billion according to CNN. People are rolling the dice on outcomes, turnout, even what words candidates might utter on the campaign trail.
Who the gamblers predict will win
A quick check of Kalshi on Thursday morning showed more than $65 million riding on the balance of power in Congress, with a 66% chance the Democrats would sweep both the House and Senate.
A whopping $107 million was riding on the Los Angeles mayoral race, with bettors giving Karen Bass a 57% chance to beat Nithya Raman.
The betting extends beyond Tuesday’s elections. Nearly $250 million has already changed hands on who will be the Democratic presidential nominee for 2028. So far, the odds narrowly favor Gavin Newsom, 17%, over Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, 15%, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 14%.
Studies on whether gamblers outpredict traditional pollsters have been frustratingly inconclusive, but betting markets have some obvious advantages.
They adjust on the fly to reflect polling data, breaking news and the ever-shifting social media zeitgeist. And they’re driven by people with skin in the game, who have a financial incentive to pick the candidate they believe will win rather than telling a pollster who they hope will win.
The risks of relying on prediction markets
But prediction markets are also wildly unrepresentative because they’re dominated by the bets made by young, tech-savvy men.
And then there’s the question of integrity — we’re talking about virtual casinos, after all.
In smaller races it’s worryingly easy for one big wager to shift the odds dramatically. Earlier this year, Kalshi suspended six candidates for improperly betting on their own races.
That’s relatively easy to catch, but how do you stop a determined group from doing the same thing?
Which leads to the broader question: Is it a great idea to gamble — literally — on the fate of the free world?
I wonder if Jim’s free. There’s no way I’m gonna try to answer that without another cold one.
Top stories
Becerra widens the lead in governor’s race
- Xavier Becerra leads Republican Steve Hilton 61% to 34% among likely California voters, a new UC Berkeley-Los Angeles Times poll finds.
- While he could become California’s first elected Latino governor, many voters — including Latinos — have mixed views on the significance and impact of his probable win.
Dark and stormy weather coming to SoCal
- Trick-or-treaters may want to add an umbrella to their costume, because there’s a chance it could be dark and stormy on Halloween, the National Weather Service said.
- Storms will start to arrive on Friday and the storm system probably will peak Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with a 70% chance of rain.
LAX people mover launch postponed again
- The Skylink people mover train at LAX won’t open until at least February 2027.
- The contractor on the $3.3-billion project blamed unsigned agreements between the airport and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as one cause for the delay, along with nagging technical issues.
More news
- Record-breaking king tides have flooded beachside bars and restaurants, from Redondo Beach to Long Beach.
- 2026 election day obstacles: Here are some fast answers for stalled voters.
- A federal judge blocked ICE from making racially discriminatory stops in Southern California.
- California and the feds continue the election war after courts rebuke a challenge to 20,000 ballots.
- A new president takes charge at Caltech as uncertainties linger over JPL, Trump and AI.
- Patrick Stewart, Shakespearean actor turned “Star Trek” captain and “X-Men” star, has died at 86.
Commentary and opinion
- Columnist Gustavo Arellano explains how the Bass campaign channels one of L.A.’s most infamous mayoral races.
- Obama rage-baited Trump with the Cheesecake Factory. Columnist Anita Chabria says it was brilliant politics.
- There is no opposition leader. The American people are standing against Trump, argues columnist Jackie Calmes.
Editor’s pick
L.A.’s Westside once bragged about not needing air conditioning. This year’s heat changed that
Many Westside residents without air conditioning told The Times they drastically altered their daily routines due to oppressive heat and humidity. Some avoided cooking and slept on friend’s couches.
More picks
- We asked readers to honor their loved ones for Dia De Los Muertos. Here are their ofrendas.
Things to do
- 🚘There’s still time to drive Highway 120, a “roller coaster road” through California’s wild east.
- 🚶➡️Touch grass, literally: Explore why walking therapy is on the rise.
- 🛥️🌵A “sandlocked yacht club” is coming to Joshua Tree — and it looks otherworldly.
Today’s recipe
Why serve an ordinary dinner on Halloween when you can have some fun? This tomato soup with ghost toasts recipe brings the goblin spirit to the table.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.