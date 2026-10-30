Polls are out, betting is in: Should we really be gambling on democracy?

Prediction market apps like Kalshi have revolutionized the way many Americans follow elections.

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After a long hike before the 2024 election, I shared a well-earned beer with veteran journalist Jim Rainey, who was covering the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Polls showed a virtual dead heat, which seemed like bad news for Harris. In 2016, polls had Hillary Clinton ahead by several points and we all know how that ended.

As we settled into our table at the Mt. Baldy Lodge, Jim said he’d discussed the 2016 results with pollsters who assured him they had devised formulas to account for underrepresented conservatives — voters who had lost faith in the system and stopped responding to surveys sponsored by legacy media and universities.

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This time would be different, they told him.

That statement hung in the air as we sipped our beers and exchanged a knowing look.

Of course, Harris got blown out. She lost the popular contest by a couple million votes and was swept in all seven battleground states.

Polls are out — betting platforms are in

That’s why, as we head into next week’s midterms, I’m not surprised so many people are ignoring traditional polls. Instead, they’re checking the gambling odds.

The rapid rise of online betting platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket has revolutionized the way many Americans follow elections. While the sites mostly host bets on sports, cryptocurrencies and who will win “Dancing With the Stars,” they’re also attracting huge audiences eager to gamble on the future of our democracy.

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I’ll pause here to let that sink in, maybe grab another beer.

A week ago, betting on midterms across the major “prediction markets,” as they prefer to be called, had reached $1.4 billion according to CNN . People are rolling the dice on outcomes, turnout, even what words candidates might utter on the campaign trail.

Who the gamblers predict will win

A quick check of Kalshi on Thursday morning showed more than $65 million riding on the balance of power in Congress, with a 66% chance the Democrats would sweep both the House and Senate.

A whopping $107 million was riding on the Los Angeles mayoral race, with bettors giving Karen Bass a 57% chance to beat Nithya Raman.

The betting extends beyond Tuesday’s elections. Nearly $250 million has already changed hands on who will be the Democratic presidential nominee for 2028. So far, the odds narrowly favor Gavin Newsom, 17%, over Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, 15%, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 14%.

Studies on whether gamblers outpredict traditional pollsters have been frustratingly inconclusive, but betting markets have some obvious advantages.

They adjust on the fly to reflect polling data, breaking news and the ever-shifting social media zeitgeist. And they’re driven by people with skin in the game, who have a financial incentive to pick the candidate they believe will win rather than telling a pollster who they hope will win.

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The risks of relying on prediction markets

But prediction markets are also wildly unrepresentative because they’re dominated by the bets made by young, tech-savvy men.

And then there’s the question of integrity — we’re talking about virtual casinos, after all.

In smaller races it’s worryingly easy for one big wager to shift the odds dramatically. Earlier this year, Kalshi suspended six candidates for improperly betting on their own races.

That’s relatively easy to catch, but how do you stop a determined group from doing the same thing?

Which leads to the broader question: Is it a great idea to gamble — literally — on the fate of the free world?

I wonder if Jim’s free. There’s no way I’m gonna try to answer that without another cold one.

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