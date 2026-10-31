Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

Halloween on a budget: Readers weigh in on soaring candy costs — and their favorite treats

Homemade payday, left, and butterfinger bars for Halloween
Chocolate candies are some of the most expensive on the market right now thanks to cocoa prices.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: The bittersweet cost of Halloween, high tides damaged 114 structures in seaside Huntington Beach and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Happy Halloween! Trick-or-treaters across the nation tonight get to show off their costumes and indulge in their favorite candy and treats.

But don’t be surprised if your kids get less candy this year.

Candy and gum prices are up 44% over a five-year period, according to government data.

Earlier this week, the supermarket chain Aldi advertised a 135-piece variety pack of Mars Inc. chocolate bars — including Milky Way, Trix and Snickers — for $19.87. That’s almost the same price consumers paid for a 250-piece variety pack five years ago.

That should come as no surprise to you, our Essential California readers. Over the last couple of weeks, we asked you to tell us about your favorite Halloween candy and how much you’ve spent on candy this year.

Advertisement

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Most of you picked chocolate candies, which are some of the most expensive on the market right now thanks to climbing cocoa prices.

After rising in January 2025, global cocoa prices had finally started to come down in March, only to begin climbing again as the Iran war disrupted Africa’s fertilizer supplies. Africa supplies 70% of the world’s chocolate.

There won’t be any relief in sight as the El Niño weather pattern is also expected to hurt production, with hot, dry conditions expected through February. The unusual weather patterns are a threat to cocoa crops.

Advertisement

That hasn’t stopped chocolate lovers from purchasing their favorite sweet treats.

Of the top 10 candies sold by ounce in October, seven were chocolates, according to Instacart’s Halloween sweet tooth report. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups took the No. 1 spot.

Among our Essential California readers, Michael L. was the only one to mention Reese’s.

“Nothing says a warm Halloween in California quite like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. It’s the very perfect compliment for the taste buds. As a kid, nothing made me happier than to see a Reese’s being given out when we knocked on a door. They are even better [after cooling] in the fridge,” he wrote.

More reader favorites

“Nestle Crunch is my favorite Halloween candy.” – Glenn C.

“Growing up in the Central Valley a small corner grocery store would have, only during Halloween, a triangular shaped sweet harmonica you could play with and chew on. I don’t remember the name of it, though this was popular back in the 60’s and 70’s. Also a chocolate and caramel bar on a stick was called Black Cow. I miss those times.” – Joe A.

“I’ll shamelessly admit this. The most maligned Halloween candy out there is my all time favorite: candy corn!” – Jody S.

“Frozen Snickers, Twix or Almond Joy, yes.” – Laura G.

“My favorite Halloween treat & old-school memory was a homemade popcorn ball made by our sweet old lady neighbor, Miss Lily, who lived across the street. We would always go trick or treating there first to get our delicious goodie made with love and kindness. That was in the 1950’s before the tainted candy and hidden razor blades. A Mayberry memory.” – Mary M.

“My favorite Halloween candy was not a particular brand or flavor. It was size that mattered. When I was a child, a few of our immediate neighbors who knew our family would have full size candy bars for us. That gesture always made me feel special and privileged. I have never forgotten their kindness.” – Scott E.

Advertisement

“BABY RUTH!” – Lillian B.

“Why, Twizzlers of course!” – Skylar B.

“It was always a good Halloween when I was given large sized Milky Ways or plain M&Ms. For a kid, bigger was always better.” – Jim D.

How much readers spent

“$0. Last year I had no trick-or-treaters come to my house. They all go instead to local events organized by schools and churches. That left me with all the candy. With the price of a bag of candy reaching obscene levels, no thanks.” – Carol B.

“We do a whole ‘thing’ at my house, with decorations, including some lighting and sound effects, and both live and animatronic characters, so we get lots of kids. But this year we only spent $600 on candy ... Last year we spent just under $1,000 and managed not to run out of candy — but it was close.” – Amy L.

“Too much! Prices for bags (which never say how many pieces are included) seem to have soared to absurd levels. But you can’t just ignore the eager little faces at your door, the slightly embarrassed middle schoolers or the laughing teenagers who come later.” – Michael R.

The week’s biggest stories

High tide floods businesses and homes along Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Coastal calamities

State elections

L.A. city and county elections

Transportation concerns and investigations

More news

Editor’s pick

SANTA MONICA, CA - OCTOBER 17, 2026: Lori Woods, who works from home as an ADHD coach, bought a mini-air conditioner, right rear, last year to combat the summer heat in Santa Monica. She said that normally people on the Westside don't have air conditioners because of the ocean breeze. Photographed on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

L.A.’s Westside once bragged about not needing air conditioning. This year’s heat changed that

Many Westside residents without air conditioning told The Times they drastically altered their daily routines due to oppressive heat and humidity. Some avoided cooking and slept on friend’s couches.

More picks

Things to do

Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Dave Grohl, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform.
(Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv)
Advertisement
Malted cup of dirt shake.
(Cody Reiss / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

This recipe for a Halloween “Cup of Dirt” milkshake is inspired by memories of watching old Halloween-themed episodes of cooking shows and cooking editor Cody Reiss’ love of malts. “For the dirt topping, feel free to follow your imagination and taste, substituting or replacing any of the ingredients with your favorite chocolate cookies or treats while still keeping the visual appearance of a varied, crumbly soil,” he wrote of the recipe. “If you can’t get your hands on Chocolate Malted Krunch, that’s too bad, but don’t let it stop you. Substitute the pint of Chocolate Malted Krunch for a pint of your favorite chocolate ice cream and a few tablespoons of malted milk powder.”

Photo of the day

Joaquin Diaz preps witchy bus riders for the "Spooky Bus" Halloween attraction at Pasadena City Hall.
Joaquin Diaz preps witchy bus riders for the “Spooky Bus” Halloween attraction at Pasadena City Hall on Thursday. This display, sponsored by Transdev and Pasadena Transit, is part of the city’s “Trunk or Treat Halloween Extravaganza,” in which community organizations host decorated vehicles and offer candy and games to residents.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Games

Mini Crossword Logo

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Advertisement

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaFoodNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement