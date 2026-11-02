Insurance commissioner may be California’s most important and least talked-about elected office

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It could be the least talked-about but most consequential public office on the ballot this season.

Democratic candidates Ben Allen and Jane Kim are squaring off to become insurance commissioner, presiding over the California Department of Insurance, the nation’s largest state consumer protection agency.

The commissioner (currently, it’s termed-out Ricardo Lara) is in charge of the department’s 1,400 employees. They oversee 1,600 insurance companies and more than 510,000 agents, brokers, adjusters, bail agents and business entities.

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The list of what the office regulates encompasses home, car, health, life to car insurance and pet insurance, as well as worker’s compensation, ride-hailing and Medicare supplement (Medigap) insurance.

My colleague Laurence Darmiento provided an election preview of the race that culminates on election day, Tuesday.

Essential California spoke with former Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, a Democrat who served from 2011 to 2019, to get his thoughts on the demands and expectations of the position. Jones serves as the director of the Climate Risk Initiative at the UC Berkeley Center for Law, Energy & the Environment.

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What voters don’t know about this position

Jones said the office is embedded in nearly every aspect of a voter’s life.

“It’s the most important elected job or position in California, I would argue, behind only the governor and attorney general,” he said. “It affects day-to-day concerns, like health insurance, and is there when something happens to us, like life insurance and worker’s compensation.”

The California insurance commissioner also has the authority to regulate home and small-business property insurance rates, with certain limits. That means that insurers have to file their rates and justify increases to the commissioner, a process that isn’t played out in most states, Jones noted.

He said part of the current affordability crisis is linked to rising insurance rates, even ones that may not appear to have an impact. He gave as an example increased property rates that trickle down to apartment renters.

“We see this across the state that apartment owners are getting slammed with higher insurance rates,” Jones said. “Some can’t afford to eat the increase so they pass that down” by boosting rents.

Increases of last-resort and quickie insurance coverage

Jones said one of the great challenges facing policyholders and legislators in California is the alarming rate of coverage denials. He noted that the number of those needing California’s Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan for fire coverage has soared in the last decade.

The FAIR Plan is a last-resort type of fire insurance pool composed of all home insurers licensed in California. It is offered when a policyholder can’t find traditional coverage. FAIR premiums are traditionally higher than those for traditional coverage .

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About 190,000 Californians were on the plan in 2019, Jones’ last year in office, according to state figures , with roughly 74,000 new policies written that year.

Also that year, insurance companies issued about 235,000 non-renewals and cancellations of policies of homeowners and fire insurance.

As of September, about 686,000 residents were on the FAIR plan, which actually represents a modest 7% year-over-year growth . In comparison, the plan saw percentage growths of 39%, 40% and 21% over the previous three years, respectively.

Another quirky solution to chronic under-coverage is the Surplus Line Market, unregulated by the state commissioner’s office.

Financial journalist Matthew Sellers wrote of the surplus line market as a “home for the unusual,” places such as a “skydiving school in rural Nevada” or “the historic Victorian waterfront.”

By the end of 2025, 300,000 Californian homeowners found themselves signing up for this insurance, which is also significantly more costly than traditional coverage.

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Jones said when it comes to insurers leaving the state or not renewing policies, the commissioner’s hands are somewhat tied.

“Other than in the case of a wildfire, where the commissioner can issue a one-year moratorium on cancellations in the area, there is very little that can be done,” Jones said. “This position is not that of a king or queen.”

Keeping California’s homeowners insured is perhaps the biggest challenge for the incoming commissioner and legislators.

Top stories

Nithya Raman, left, and Mayor Karen Bass. (Los Angeles Times)

The battle between Bass and Raman

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her challenger, Councilmember Nithya Raman, darted across the city over the weekend, foraging for votes as the clock ticks down before Tuesday’s election.

In the campaign’s final days, both have been telling voters in vivid detail about the other’s shortcomings, spreading their messages in hard-hitting ads and at bluntly worded news conferences.

Here’s more on the different paths taken by Bass and Raman in their quests to become mayor of Los Angeles.

What the El Niño worst-case scenario would look like in California

Last week’s flooding was so bad because of two events that are expected to worsen over the next few months: a record-hot ocean raising sea levels combined with higher-than-normal tides. A third factor would be powerful storms that bring big waves.

How these three factors play out — and whether they occur simultaneously — will determine how punishing this winter will be for the coast.

A potential Democratic wave looms over Trump

Heading into the vote, President Trump faces the lowest job approval ratings of his career.

Recent polls show that 67% of Trump’s 2024 voters approve of his job performance, down from 95% early in his second term; the steepest drops are among younger voters and Latinos.

More news

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California Your last-minute guide to all California propositions Everything you need to know about all the California propositions in the November general election ballot: Voters will decide on proposals to tax billionaires, extend taxes on high earners, fund biomedical research and more.

Things to do

(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)

Today’s recipe

(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

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In this spiced pumpkin pie recipe, pumpkin spice gets a Sichuan twist. In addition to nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, the filling features Chinese five-spice and Sichuan pepper. The overlap of flavors is part of what makes this recipe work so well.

Photo of the day

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of Newsletters

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