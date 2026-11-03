Gina Hinojosa, center, is surrounded by supporters in Austin, Texas. She was elected governor on Tuesday.

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America, baby! You never know what we’ll do.

Texas votes blue, Kansas, too. And Iowa. And Michigan. And Minnesota. And Ohio, and North and South Carolina and oh, so many other places. Turns out more war, more inflation and the beauty of the reflecting pool aren’t great campaign messages — and Democrats now control and Senate and the House.

By now your inbox is flooded with takeaways. But here’s a few that aren’t quite as obvious as pointing out that a blue tsunami just drastically changed American politics and likely ended an era of extremism that only a few weeks ago felt unstoppable and dangerous. Although, as takeaways go, I’ll take that one.

Who else won?

It wasn’t just that Democrats won. It’s who those victorious Democrats are: Women, Black people, Latinos and Latinas.

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Tuesday’s results weren’t just a repudiation of Trump or MAGA, but a rejection of the white nationalism that has crept from margins to mainstream over the past decade.

Beyond the standard message of affordability, every winning candidate ran on a platform of kindness and unity, messages voters embraced.

In Minnesota people left their “I voted” stickers at memorials for Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both killed by federal agents — showing just how much Tuesday’s results were about values, not just pocketbooks.

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Those values included diversity, and an American democracy of plurality, inclusion and equality. Far from 2024, when it felt like a valid discussion to ask whether voters would embrace Kamala Harris because of her gender and race, voters in 2026 didn’t seem to care about those historical barriers — maybe even were happy to break them, even on the right.

“Today begins the great American comeback,” said Hakeem Jeffries, now poised to become the first Black speaker of the House. “The American people have spoken and made clear they’ve had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption.”

He is far from alone in making history.

Keisha Lance Bottoms will be governor of Georgia, becoming the first Black woman to hold that office — and the first Black woman to be governor of any state. And in Wisconsin, David Crowley won the governor’s office, becoming that state’s first Black governor.

But shockingly, there’s also now a second Black governor in a Southern state. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican, won the governor’s office in Florida — a state where it has been openly discussed whether a Black person could ever win the top office. That makes him the only Black Republican governor in the U.S.

There are also now three Black women who will serve as senators. Illinois has elected Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. She will join Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Maryland), who both won in 2024.

In New Hampshire, Chris Pappas became the first out man to be elected to the Senate.

Democrat Amy Acton won in Ohio defeating Trump-supported Vivek Ramaswamy (he of the notorious ad), making her the first female governor there and moving that state back from solid red to purple if not blue — Democrat Sherrod Brown won his senate seat back.

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In Texas, Latina (and daughter of a Mexican immigrant) Gina Hinojosa won the governorship after a campaign that seemed more hopeful than possible, making history of her own — and maybe (with James Talarico) making Texas purple. Wut?

And don’t forget California’s Xavier Becerra, who becomes the Golden State’s first elected Latino governor, and who celebrated with a “¡Sí se puede!,” a chant made famous by Dolores Huerta, the Californian labor leader who passed away days ago.

That embrace of diversity will no doubt affect the math on the 2028 Democratic primaries — a race where only 24 hours ago, there was a strong sentiment that a white man was the only safe way for Democrats to go.

“A new America is emerging whether you like it or not,” wrote Latino vote expert Mike Madrid on social media, and he’s right.

Map mayhem

Here’s another bit of unexpected news from last night: Remember gerrymandering? Texas’ backhanded bid to cheat by squishing Democratic-leaning voters into weird districts? And California’s Proposition 50 rebuttal, that big middle finger to Texas?

Welp, turns out gerrymandering didn’t quite work out how Republicans wanted. In fact, it may have been a big part of their undoing.

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Paul Mitchell, the election data expert who helped draw California’s own rigged maps, dubbed it the “Night of the Broken Gerrymanders” for Republicans. That’s because the voters Republicans counted on to remain with Trump didn’t — including young men, the Latino vote, and those who regained their sense of reality after the Epstein files, war and gas prices that require credit to afford.

In Maryland, voters approved Question 3, a measure to change the rules for voting maps that could favor Democrats. And Missouri rejected its Proposition A, which would have split up Kansas City to favor Republicans, eliminating the state’s only Democratic district.

Meanwhile, in California, the gerrymandered maps delivered Democratic wins, including in the rural north, where Democrat Mike McGuire beat Republican James Gallagher, who was filling the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Doug LaMalfa.

Honestly, Trump’s attempt to cheat by pressuring states to simply disenfranchise Democrats may go down in history as one of the greatest political self-owns of all time — right behind that Ramaswamy ad.

Buckle up

The decisive Democratic win, however, doesn’t mean political chaos will end. Far from it.

Trump went on social media and Fox News to (thankfully) say he would accept election results, but also vowed to veto Democratic legislation. And maybe hinted at using nuclear weapons in Iran.

Meanwhile, his Justice Department continued court battles to prove the untrue conspiracy of widespread voter fraud, though for the most part judges have shot down one government case after another. That includes the Supreme Court, which this week rejected his plea to intervene in his case against California.

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But Trump might not have as much time for conspiracy in his last two years. Democrats now have the power to investigate corruption, and also control the purse strings of government. Long before the final vote tallies of the night were in, Democrats were already promising to exert their power — including California Rep. Robert Garcia, who will now become Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

“LAWYER UP,” he wrote on social media.

The biggest loser

There were a lot of losers on Tuesday, including Trump — but no one lost more than Elon Musk. And I’m not just talking the hundreds of millions he dumped into races across the country trying to prop up Republicans — including more than $200 million in Texas trying to defeat Talarico. Bloomberg reported that shares of Tesla and SpaceX dropped as the blue wave hit.

But more than a few lost dollars, Musk must be worried about Democrats’ new powers of investigation. From questions about Starlink and Ukraine to his DOGE efforts and the possible mishandling of the personal data of millions of Americans, Musk is likely to find himself pushed to answer uncomfortable questions in coming months.

And so, the power of a far-right billionaire who has long acted with impunity will also be checked — another priceless win for democracy.

What else you should be reading:

The must-read: Winning the Senate, Democrats Secure a Platform to Check Trump

The California angle: What Becerra’s historic win says about Latino political power in California

The L.A. Times Special: Xavier Becerra makes history as California’s first elected Latino governor

Stay Golden,

Anita Chabria

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