Election integrity fears are running high. ‘A lot of people have lost a little trust’

Election workers receive primary vote-by-mail ballots at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Ballot Processing Center on May 28, 2026, in City of Industry.

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Have you ever felt you were doing something so inefficiently that nobody else in the world would do the same thing?

That’s how I have felt on every election day since ballots started arriving at my house by mail.

I love the convenience of opening that fat envelope in front of the computer, with a fresh pot of coffee and plenty of snacks. I need the internet and the extra calories to plow through the ever-growing list of candidates I’ve never heard of and ballot propositions I don’t know nearly enough about.

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But then, I don’t drop the envelope in the mail and get on with my life, even though the ballots are pre-addressed and stamped. It inevitably sits on the coffee table until election day and I make a mad dash to the polling place to turn it in before the election passes me by.

Voting “by mail” only to hand-deliver the ballot seems pretty inefficient, but yesterday I learned it’s becoming very common — and not primarily due to procrastination.

Why so many voters are hand-delivering their mail-in ballots

Michael Schroder, an employee in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office, volunteers at the polls. He said most people arriving at the Bay Shore Community Congregational Church in Long Beach were dropping off already completed mail-in ballots.

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“It’s about 50% more,” than the number of people filling out ballots from scratch at the church, Schroder said.

Sure enough, as I stood there at noon yesterday, one after another of my neighbors strolled up with the unmistakable orange envelope in hand.

Since they were arriving a full day before the polls closed, they clearly weren’t procrastinators like me. So why hadn’t they just mailed their ballots a couple of weeks ago?

Almost all said they were worried about the integrity of the system.

“I do this to make sure it gets in the right hands and doesn’t get lost or stolen,” said Kathleen Thurmond, 74. “It’s just my experience mailing things, sometimes it takes weeks to get there instead of taking just a few days, like it should.”

An election worker moves vote-by-mail ballots at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Ballot Processing Center on May 28, 2026, in City of Industry. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

Voters have lost ‘a little trust’ in the system

Larry Shroeder, 79, said he likes getting out of the house and enjoying the fresh air. But he’s also worried about the security of his vote.

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“When you read all of these stories about people tampering,” he said, “I think a lot of people have lost a little trust.”

Even the hundreds of designated drop boxes scattered across Los Angeles County — which are bolted into the concrete or chained in place — left some feeling uneasy.

“There’s one that I could walk to, over by my house,” said retired teacher Linda Baron, who drove to the polling place instead. “But I want to be absolutely sure it’s counted, and I just have a tiny bit more faith here than dropping it in that box.”

I was saddened by how much fear and suspicion I was hearing, by how much doubt has been sown into our once mundane and unremarkable election process.

My neighbors weren’t worried that the wrong candidates might win, they were worried the election, itself, might be untrustworthy.

That’s a much bigger problem and a stark reminder of the times we live in.

Top stories

People leave the Hammer Museum, which is hosting a vote center, in Westwood on Saturday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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California voters fear the feds may try to stop vote count

Among California voters, 63% worry that the federal government may attempt to stop the counting of votes in California and other states in the days following the election.

Unprecedented levels of concern come amid a cascade of legal actions by the Trump administration to interfere in California’s elections.

Which races might foreshadow a ‘blue wave’?

House races in certain districts — including in Kentucky, Iowa, New York, Texas, Michigan and Maine — could provide early clues about how the night will go.

The House majority could become clear before the night is over and control of the Senate could come down to a single race.

L.A. landlords are turning parking spaces into ADUs

An increasing number of landlords are converting parking spaces and garages into accessory dwelling units under a new state law intended to help ease California’s housing crisis.

Tenant advocates say that taking away parking spaces particularly harms the city’s most vulnerable: senior citizens and those with disabilities who aren’t mobile enough to compete for street parking.

More news

How will the recent California ICE surge affect the midterm elections?

Can AI bots become conscious? Columnist Michael Hiltzik explains why Microsoft’s AI boss says that’s the wrong question.

Editor’s pick

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Olivia. Chappell. Devon Again? L.A.’s alt-pop star stares down life-changing fame.

Things to do

(Los Angeles Times)

📚Here are 10 books to read in November: Memoirs from Willie Nelson, Bob Woodward, LeVar Burton and more.

🛍️Gift-giving season has arrived. Here are 25 holiday gifts for L.A. food fans.

🪴Learn about fall plant events in our plants newsletter and how to buy chrysanthemums at an upcoming San Gabriel Valley Chrysanthemum Society show.

Today’s recipe

(Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeels Times)

Start your morning with a cup of spiced Mexican hot chocolate. This recipe from The Times’ Daniel Hernandez calls for water and a half-cup of milk to give the chocolate a bit of body. Plus, plenty of fragrant spices, and a hint of heat.

Photo of the day

A woman stands next to a flooded lifeguard stand at Bayshore Beach on Tuesday in Long Beach. Last week’s flooding may be only the start of what the El Niño worst-case scenario would look like in California. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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