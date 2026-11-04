Becerra makes history in California as Democrats reclaim Congress
Your morning catch-up: Democrats won big across the country, Nithya Raman had a small lead in the L.A. mayoral race and more big stories.
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Democrats secured control of Congress, flipping the Senate and the House with wins in parts of the country that had been safely Republican for decades. Several national races remain too close to call, and it could be days before a complete picture of the results emerges.
But one thing is sure: It was a good night for Democrats.
In California, Xavier Becerra made history, becoming the state’s first elected Latino governor, the billionaire tax was trailing, and Nithya Raman had a narrow but growing lead over Karen Bass. Other key races also remained too close to call.
We’ll be sharing results and analysis as we get them. Follow our live coverage all day.
Raman leads Bass in L.A. mayor’s race, Becerra wins governor, Democrats seize control of Congress
The race for Los Angeles mayor remained too close to call. Nationally, Democrats celebrated historic victories allowing them to seize control of Congress. Follow our live coverage.
Here’s what else we know so far.
- Incumbent Sheriff Robert Luna won reelection against Alex Villanueva.
- Democratic victories have also taken hold in the California districts that were redrawn to better favor Democratic candidates.
- State Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) defeated incumbent Rep. James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) in District 1; Democrat Richard Pan defeated Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-Rocklin) in District 6; Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) was reelected in District 27.
- Voters passed Proposition 3, the other wealth tax ballot measure that will permanently maintain higher tax rates on wealthier California residents.
- Voters rejected Proposition 39, the voter ID measure backed by Republicans and megadonors to President Trump.
- The race for insurance commissioner was too close to call, but Jane Kim was in the lead last night. Here’s why the winner matters.
Top stories
Do mosquito repellent patches work?
- As West Nile virus concerns rise, some parents are turning to mosquito repellent patches —made with essential oils — for easy bite prevention.
- Experts say they’re not harmful, but that the patches don’t work well enough to repel mosquitos.
How much plastic California has to cut
- CalRecycle issued its final baseline number for plastic reduction in the state, and it is low.
- It’s even lower than the lowball the industry suggested this summer, and just one-third of what the state estimated in a 2024 report.
Waymo expands to other corners of L.A. County
- Riders can now travel to Torrance, El Segundo, and Manhattan Beach in a Waymo driverless taxi, but they still won’t be able to call a ride to or from Los Angeles International Airport.
- The company also added high-demand destinations to its network, including Universal Studios and the Beverly Hills Hotel.
More news
- Koreatown karaoke out of control? L.A. considers a ban on new bars amid complaints.
- 22 dogs rescued from a SoCal river encampment need “patience, time and love,” caretakers say.
- Nicolas Cage says he’s “a little bit homeless” as he battles a massive sinkhole at his Malibu home.
- Paris Jackson is seeking $600 million from Michael Jackson’s estate to go to his three children.
Commentary and opinion
- Columnist Gustavo Arellano on what Becerra’s historic win says about Latino political power in California.
- Breathe, America, it’s a new day — and other midterm takeaways from columnist Anita Chabria.
- Meet California’s first Latino governor. No, not Xavier Becerra, columnist Patt Morrison writes.
Editor’s pick
With a vintage typewriter and an open ear, L.A.’s poet laureate, Brian Sonia-Wallace, is turning terminal anxiety into moments of quiet revelation and connection.
More picks
- Utilities lobby for shield from wildfire costs.
- Persian Gulf leaders fear a renewed U.S.-Iran war as diplomacy sputters.
Things to do
- 🌴Studio 54 creator opens a new WeHo hotel — and $35 gets you access to its lush rooftop oasis.
- 🍣Here are 23 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month.
- 🍿The 10 movies you need to see in L.A. in November.
Today’s recipe
This spiced lamb meatball soup recipe was inspired by the flavors of intensely spiced lamb shawarma and the components of Italian wedding soup (subbing beans for the traditional pasta). If you prefer other greens, such as Swiss chard, collards or beet greens, use those instead of the escarole.
Question for you
Are you feeling hopeful or anxious now that the elections are over?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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