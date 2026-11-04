Becerra makes history in California as Democrats reclaim Congress

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Democrats secured control of Congress, flipping the Senate and the House with wins in parts of the country that had been safely Republican for decades. Several national races remain too close to call, and it could be days before a complete picture of the results emerges.

But one thing is sure: It was a good night for Democrats.

In California, Xavier Becerra made history, becoming the state’s first elected Latino governor, the billionaire tax was trailing, and Nithya Raman had a narrow but growing lead over Karen Bass. Other key races also remained too close to call.

We’ll be sharing results and analysis as we get them. Follow our live coverage all day.

Here’s what else we know so far.

Top stories

(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

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Do mosquito repellent patches work?

As West Nile virus concerns rise, some parents are turning to mosquito repellent patches —made with essential oils — for easy bite prevention.

Experts say they’re not harmful, but that the patches don’t work well enough to repel mosquitos.

How much plastic California has to cut

CalRecycle issued its final baseline number for plastic reduction in the state, and it is low.

It’s even lower than the lowball the industry suggested this summer, and just one-third of what the state estimated in a 2024 report.

Waymo expands to other corners of L.A. County

Riders can now travel to Torrance, El Segundo, and Manhattan Beach in a Waymo driverless taxi, but they still won’t be able to call a ride to or from Los Angeles International Airport.

The company also added high-demand destinations to its network, including Universal Studios and the Beverly Hills Hotel.

More news

Columnist Gustavo Arellano on what Becerra’s historic win says about Latino political power in California.

on what Becerra’s historic win says about Latino political power in California. Breathe, America, it’s a new day — and other midterm takeaways from columnist Anita Chabria .

. Meet California’s first Latino governor. No, not Xavier Becerra, columnist Patt Morrison writes.

Editor’s pick

More picks

Things to do

The rooftop deck of the Public Hotel in West Hollywood. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

This spiced lamb meatball soup recipe was inspired by the flavors of intensely spiced lamb shawarma and the components of Italian wedding soup (subbing beans for the traditional pasta). If you prefer other greens, such as Swiss chard, collards or beet greens, use those instead of the escarole.

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Question for you

Are you feeling hopeful or anxious now that the elections are over?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.