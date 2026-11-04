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Becerra makes history in California as Democrats reclaim Congress

Xavier Becerra speaks to his supporters during the election night party in Sacramento
Democrat Xavier Becerra defeated Republican Steve Hilton, making history as the state’s first elected Latino governor.
(Andri Tambunan/For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: Democrats won big across the country, Nithya Raman had a small lead in the L.A. mayoral race and more big stories.

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

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Democrats secured control of Congress, flipping the Senate and the House with wins in parts of the country that had been safely Republican for decades. Several national races remain too close to call, and it could be days before a complete picture of the results emerges.

But one thing is sure: It was a good night for Democrats.

In California, Xavier Becerra made history, becoming the state’s first elected Latino governor, the billionaire tax was trailing, and Nithya Raman had a narrow but growing lead over Karen Bass. Other key races also remained too close to call.

We’ll be sharing results and analysis as we get them. Follow our live coverage all day.

SACRAMENT, CALIF. NOVEMBER 3, 2026 -- Xavier Becerra shakes hands with his supporters during the election night party in Sacramento, CA on November 3, 2026. (Andri Tambunan / For The Times)

California

Raman leads Bass in L.A. mayor’s race, Becerra wins governor, Democrats seize control of Congress

The race for Los Angeles mayor remained too close to call. Nationally, Democrats celebrated historic victories allowing them to seize control of Congress. Follow our live coverage.

Here’s what else we know so far.

Top stories

illustration of a mosquito with its mouth needle puncturing a green circular patch
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
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Do mosquito repellent patches work?

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How much plastic California has to cut

Waymo expands to other corners of L.A. County

  • Riders can now travel to Torrance, El Segundo, and Manhattan Beach in a Waymo driverless taxi, but they still won’t be able to call a ride to or from Los Angeles International Airport.
  • The company also added high-demand destinations to its network, including Universal Studios and the Beverly Hills Hotel.

More news

Commentary and opinion

Editor’s pick

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 23, 2026: The poet laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace, right, reads the poem he wrote for traveler Nikki Hexum, center, in Terminal 1 at LAX on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Books

LAX might not have a people mover, but it does have Brian who will write you a poem

With a vintage typewriter and an open ear, L.A.’s poet laureate, Brian Sonia-Wallace, is turning terminal anxiety into moments of quiet revelation and connection.

More picks

Things to do

The rooftop deck of the Public Hotel in West Hollywood.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

spiced lamb meatball and escarole soup in a bowl
(Linda Pugliese)

This spiced lamb meatball soup recipe was inspired by the flavors of intensely spiced lamb shawarma and the components of Italian wedding soup (subbing beans for the traditional pasta). If you prefer other greens, such as Swiss chard, collards or beet greens, use those instead of the escarole.

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Question for you

Are you feeling hopeful or anxious now that the elections are over?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Games

Mini Crossword Logo

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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