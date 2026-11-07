Could Republicans win statewide in California ever again? Here’s what it would take
Your morning catch-up: Republicans aren’t popular, Mayor-elect Nithya Raman will remake L.A. City Hall and more big stories.
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The 1960s pop classic “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” played Tuesday when Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton walked into his election night party.
That same soulful anthem rang out 20 years earlier in Beverly Hills when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger won reelection. That triumph marked the last time the GOP held the state’s top position and the final year a Republican captured a statewide office in California.
On Tuesday, the classic served as a funeral dirge for the roughly 800 people present who backed Hilton.
Michael Steel traveled from Ventura County hoping for an upset victory Tuesday, believing his candidate struck enough of a bipartisan tone to win. Steel, in the midst of his disappointment, asked: What will it take for a Republican to win a California gubernatorial race?
Essential California posed that question to Christian Grose, USC political science professor and director of the USC Democracy and Fair Elections Lab.
Let’s jump into some numbers first and check in with Grose.
What the numbers say
Hilton had claimed 35.1% of the vote with about 67% of all ballots cast counted as of Friday afternoon. That put him at roughly 3.23 million votes. However, that number trails the 4 million-plus of the Republican gubernatorial candidates of 2018 (4.7 million), 2022 (4.4 million) and 2010 (4.13 million).
Maybe more alarming for state Republicans is the percentage, though; no GOP candidate has finished with a number that low since 1914.
Many voters saw the president and Republicans as their chief concern
Californians often list affordable housing and the high cost of living, gasoline and utilities as important concerns. Hilton centered a large portion of his campaign on affordability issues such as bringing gas down to $3 a gallon and cutting annual car registration fees to $73.
Yet that was not the most decisive issue for most Californians.
Grose and his lab ran polling on voter attitudes in four congressional districts: two in Northern California, one in Central California and one in Southern California.
The No. 1 issue motivating voters in these districts was opposition to President Trump and the Republican Party (16%). That concern outranked affordability (10%), the economy (10%) and corruption (7%).
Grose said California voters ultimately may have tied economic concerns more to Trump and the Republican party than to Democrats.
“If people are blaming the economy on the national elected officials, which it’s easier to do in this election with tariffs and the war in Iran and a lot of national and international events ...” he said, “it’s easier for the governor or statewide officials to say, ‘Hey I didn’t really do this.’”
Republicans just aren’t that popular
Digging a bit deeper, a look at Sacramento County’s 6th District showed that no party was seen favorably, but Republicans were particularly unpopular.
Poll participants were asked if they had a positive or negative opinion of a specific party, with answers ranging from strongly positive to somewhat positive, neither, somewhat negative, strongly negative and don’t know out of a 100% scale.
Democrats were underwater, with 38% of voters seeing the party as either strongly or somewhat positive versus 46% seeing the party as somewhat or strongly negative.
Democratic Socialists also struggled, with 23% of voters seeing the party as positive versus 44% holding a somewhat or strongly negative view.
Yet while both had issues, Republicans and MAGA were worse.
Only 26% of those polled thought of Republicans positively, while MAGA was at 21%. Those numbers far trailed the 63% and 67% negative views of each, respectively.
“The Democrats are persisting in the state despite negative opinions about the Democratic Party because the Republican Party is just so negatively perceived,” Grose said.
A direction for Republicans
Grose said that perhaps the first step for Republicans on a comeback tour would be to “boost their favorability numbers.”
“I don’t think the Republican Party is in a good state in California to even launch a serious candidate for governor,” he said. “They are a minority in the state Legislature, which is often the place where candidates actually emerge, not people like Steve Hilton.”
Breaking the Democratic Party’s supermajority and winning more seats in the Legislature should be an important and long-term goal, Grose said.
“It would need to be a multiyear process,” he said. “Right now, the party mindset seems to be thinking ‘how can we run someone acceptable’ and it’s not working.”
The week’s biggest stories
Los Angeles mayoral election
- Mayor-elect Nithya Raman will remake L.A. City Hall.
- Raman is expected to push the city left on public safety, while also advancing urbanist policies that favor public transit, greater housing production and the redesign of city streets.
- How did your neighborhood vote for L.A. mayor?
The GOP tries to understand and move forward from the election
- How the GOP’s midterm collapse upends the 2028 race for the White House.
- For Republicans, the defeat set off something close to an existential crisis, and debate over how to regroup.
- President Trump taps Californian Stephen Miller as chief of staff after Republicans’ midterm rout.
Transportation
- Public transit issues are expected to be a higher priority under a Raman administration.
- She made transit issues a centerpiece of her campaign and pledged to resolve squabbles that have delayed the troubled LAX people mover.
- Long Beach’s Vincent Thomas Bridge is closing for 16 months. Here’s what you need to know.
- A Southwest flight from Orange County declares emergency and lands at LAX.
Crime, courts and policing
- Meghan Markle’s estranged father is arrested in a California child pornography investigation.
- Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida and is charged in the Central District of California with possession of child pornography.
- L.A. Sheriff‘s Department institutes a new policy aimed at eliminating prohibited deputy cliques and gangs.
- An LAPD officer dies in a training exercise in Huntington Beach.
More news
- California says 6,500 homes near a shuttered Exide plant in Southeast L.A. are ‘clean.’ But soil samples raise questions.
- Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil’s girlfriend is arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Editor’s pick
Angel City FC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson has overcome adversity to become a formidable defensive force for her team as it opens the NWSL playoffs.
More picks
- What the Democratic landslide means for GOP booster Elon Musk and his businesses.
- Her late daughter’s wedding gown disappeared. Seventeen years later, a bride-to-be found it.
- Opinion: Democrats gear up for investigations, while Republicans panic.
- Opinion: Dolores Huerta was fearless about everything except her own flaws.
Things to do
- 🎨French modernist Manet’s “Execution of Maximilian” arrives on the West Coast for the first time, highlighting L.A. arts and culture this weekend.
- 🥾 Hikers roam this closed L.A.-area highway. Will it survive this year’s El Niño?
- ✂️ In downtown L.A., Clifton’s quietly reopens with plans to become an immersive, Meow Wolf-inspired megaspace.
Today’s recipe
Former L.A. Times Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter used to rave that “nothing beats the simplicity of a tender, moist piece of chicken, delicately seasoned and lightly dredged with a dusting of flour, and then baptized in a pool of sizzling fat to crisp, golden perfection.” Fortunately for us, Carter’s recipe delivers on her vision while leaving options for changing the texture or adding seasoning.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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