History, art, culture and community flourish in L.A.’s Little Tokyo

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When I recall the great restaurants, culture and art found in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo, one story that comes to mind is the tranquility and resilience of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

The roughly 1½-acre parcel at the corner of 3rd Street and Central Avenue offers peace amid the noise and bustle of downtown. It’s an oasis I first learned about five years ago when an unknown vandal broke into the sanctuary and stole some lanterns while burning others and vandalizing the facility.

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The community ultimately rallied around its shrine, helping raise tens of thousands of dollars for repairs in time for the temple to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Nov. 7, 1976 founding .

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That sense of shared community and mission can be found throughout Little Tokyo, a theme easy to recognize in a feature written by my colleague Betty Hallock entitled “This must be Little Tokyo.”

Hallock jumps into the history of one of L.A.’s most vibrant neighborhoods and picks a few of the many places and experiences that make Little Tokyo unique. Let’s jump into a few of them.

(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)

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Japanese breakfast at Azay

Azay, a restaurant founded by the late chef Akira Hirose and run by his son Philip and wife, JoAnn, is one of the few places in Los Angeles serving traditional Japanese breakfast, and this one is stellar.

Composed of several small dishes, it feels like a celebration and draws a weekend crowd (reservations recommended). A wooden tray arrives at the table laden with jewel-like dishes such as grilled black cod and rolled omelet. Or order the daily bento or à la carte items, including custardy, savory chawanmushi or curry potato croquettes with shiso aioli.

Visit the family’s legacy shop next door, Anzen Hardware, for Japanese kitchen goods, knives and housewares. Philip Hirose also regularly programs community workshops and pop-ups.

Pro tip: Park all day in the Aiso Parking Garage across the street at 101 N. Judge John Aiso St., named after the first Japanese American to hold a judicial position in the continental U.S.

(Gary Coronado/For The Times)

Mexican American muralist Robert Vargas, who was born near Little Tokyo in Boyle Heights, painted a 150-foot image of baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani on the side of the 11-story Miyako Hotel, unveiled in the spring of 2024.

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The painting, titled “L.A. Rising,” is meant to promote a cultural bridge between communities celebrating Dodgers pride. Vargas painted two versions of Ohtani, the best two-way player in Major League Baseball history (he’s the first to hit at least 50 home runs and steal at least 50 bases in a single season).

The mural shows Ohtani both pitching and hitting, and you can see him come to life by using an augmented reality feature. Scan a QR code located beneath the mural and point your phone camera at the image to see Ohtani swing the bat and pitch.

(Jeni Afuso/For The Times)

Shop for souvenirs at Bunkado, where Little Tokyo began

Gift shop Bunkado stands at the location of Little Tokyo’s beginning, where Hamanosuke Sugita opened a restaurant called Kame (which means “turtle,” a symbol of longevity) in 1884, the first Japanese-owned business in Los Angeles.

In 2022, the L.A. City Council commemorated the site and “the birth of Little Tokyo” with a plaque and street sign. Bunkado was founded in the same location in the mid-1940s by renowned Japanese American oil painter Tokio Ueyama and his wife, Suye, after they returned from incarceration in the World World II internment camps.

The name means “house of culture,” and the Ueyamas built an artists’ hub and eventually became important sellers and importers of recorded Japanese music. The store is now owned by their niece, Irene Tsukada Simonian, and sells Japanese ceramics, art tools, incense, toys, T-shirts and postcards.

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Check out Hallock’s entire list.

Top stories

(Jonathan Alcorn/For The Times)

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman

After her election victory, what path will L.A.’s democratic socialist Mayor-elect Nithya Raman take?

Raman joins a small but growing band of socialist city executives from New York to Seattle to L.A.

How Mayor-elect Raman will remake L.A. City Hall.

Opinion: L.A. mayors have long promised to end homelessness. Can Raman break the cycle of failure?

State and local elections

Candidate Barri Worth Girvan declares victory in a race for a West Valley seat on the L.A. City Council.

Girvan declared victory Friday evening in the race for the 3rd District seat after the latest vote tally showed her widening her lead over Tim Gaspar.

California’s billionaire tax continues to trail as many Californians voted to spare the state’s ultra-rich stars.

Trump administration policies and reactions

As Stephen Miller, architect of the Trump administration’s extreme immigration crackdown, rises, California hopes it can blunt his force.

Miller grew up in Santa Monica but has become a relentless critic of California, specifically its immigration policies.

The U.S. carries out targeted strikes on Iran as Tehran’s leaders weigh mediators’ proposals.

Weather, wildlife and environmental issues

Santa Ana winds and hotter fall temperatures sustain Southern California’s critical fire risks.

Decreased humidity and wind gusts in the 30-to-50-mph range across Los Angeles and Ventura counties signal elevated to critical fire weather conditions.

No one wanted this Long Beach home until waves crashed into its living room.

A coyote is the first mammal to venture onto the wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway.

More news

Editor’s pick

More picks

Things to do

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Monica Schipper / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Today’s recipe

(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Los Angeles food writer Carolynn Carreño believes the shift in the season marks an opportunity to embrace pumpkins this fall. Carreño’s twist, however, is telling her readers, who love fresh and organic ingredients, that it’s OK to use canned pumpkins. In fact, the canned product beats fresh when baking loaves, cookies and pancakes. She included several recipes here. Take a deep breath and try it out.

Photo of the day

Construction platforms are visible beneath and on the sides of the Vincent Thomas Bridge as vehicles travel across the span above the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. Caltrans is preparing for a 16-month closure of the bridge. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Games

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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of Newsletters

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