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Why the blue wave didn’t carry the billionaire tax

People with the California Billionaire Tax Coalition hold posters at a media briefing
People with the California Billionaire Tax Coalition hold posters reading “Billionaire Tax Now” and “Keep Hospitals and ERs Open” at a media briefing in Los Angeles on April 27.
(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: A blue wave that left the billionaire tax behind, Route 66 turns 100 and more big stories

Jack Dolan.
By Jack Dolan
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There are more than 39 million people in California and, at most, 260 of them are billionaires.

So, in purely mathematical terms, it’s pretty surprising that a proposal to assess a one-time, 5% tax on the net worth of billionaires failed miserably last week, with more than half of voters rejecting the idea.

It’s even more astonishing given that the midterm elections were a historic success for Democrats. Relative centrists and far-left democratic socialists alike rode a blue wave into office.

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So why did the “blue-nami” fail to push the billionaire tax to victory?

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A vote against Republicans

Supporters blame the mountain of cash California billionaires spent on ads to defeat the measure. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, alone, contributed more than $100 million to the effort.

But billionaires dumped piles of cash into other races, including in Texas, where it did nothing to prevent Democratic victories. In fact, the outsize spending by conservative billionaires to defeat Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Sen.-elect James Talarico may have driven many independent voters to their side.

So why didn’t the billionaires’ efforts in California also backfire?

One explanation is that, more than anything, last week’s election was a referendum on President Trump and his unpopular Iran war, mass deportations and the ever-rising cost of living.

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By that logic, people voted against Republicans. Democrats cruised to victory simply by being the other name on the ballot.

Propositions don’t work that way, obviously.

A lack of endorsements

The billionaire tax also faced opposition from a surprising number of prominent Democrats and left-leaning interest groups.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed it, as did Xavier Becerra, the Democratic candidate who easily won election to replace him. Newsom called the tax a bad idea, partly because it’s so easy for billionaires to leave California for another state and take their assets with them.

Sweeping Democratic victories in Texas make that harder now, but there’s still Florida.

Instead, Newsom said he supports a federal tax on the ultra-wealthy since it’s a much bigger deal to leave the country than any particular state.

Another headwind for Proposition 40 was opposition from some of the state’s influential unions. The measure was proposed by the union that represents healthcare workers and was pitched as a way to counteract Trump’s massive cuts to federal healthcare spending.

If the proposition had passed, almost all of the billions in proceeds would have gone to cover healthcare and, by extension, to the union members in the form of more secure jobs and living wages.

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That sounded great to them, but not to other working people, including teachers and firefighters, who seemed to resent being left out in the cold.

Where it goes from here

But if the California tech titans who were the main targets of the proposed tax think they’re out of the woods, they should think again.

Dave Regan, president of the healthcare workers union, has already said he’ll back a similar proposition in 2028 if lawmakers in Sacramento haven’t found another way to pay for healthcare by then.

And with Democrats poised to take firm control of both houses of Congress — many of them having campaigned on the promise of taxing and curbing the influence of billionaires — it’s reasonable to expect a host of similar proposals on the national level.

They won’t have much chance of becoming law while Trump holds the veto pen, but unless something drastic changes in the next two years, expect some sort of billionaire tax to be a key issue heading into the 2028 presidential election.

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(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
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100 years of Route 66

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Question for you

With East of Eden now out as a Netflix series, we’re wondering: What are your favorite California books?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

The Santa Monica Pier and the end of Route 66.
The Santa Monica Pier and the end of Route 66.
(David Fouts / For The Times)
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Games

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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times and lead writer of its Essential California newsletter. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

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