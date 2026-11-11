Why the blue wave didn’t carry the billionaire tax

People with the California Billionaire Tax Coalition hold posters reading “Billionaire Tax Now” and “Keep Hospitals and ERs Open” at a media briefing in Los Angeles on April 27.

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There are more than 39 million people in California and, at most, 260 of them are billionaires.

So, in purely mathematical terms, it’s pretty surprising that a proposal to assess a one-time, 5% tax on the net worth of billionaires failed miserably last week, with more than half of voters rejecting the idea.

It’s even more astonishing given that the midterm elections were a historic success for Democrats. Relative centrists and far-left democratic socialists alike rode a blue wave into office.

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So why did the “blue-nami” fail to push the billionaire tax to victory?

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A vote against Republicans

Supporters blame the mountain of cash California billionaires spent on ads to defeat the measure. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, alone, contributed more than $100 million to the effort.

But billionaires dumped piles of cash into other races, including in Texas, where it did nothing to prevent Democratic victories. In fact, the outsize spending by conservative billionaires to defeat Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Sen.-elect James Talarico may have driven many independent voters to their side.

So why didn’t the billionaires’ efforts in California also backfire?

One explanation is that, more than anything, last week’s election was a referendum on President Trump and his unpopular Iran war, mass deportations and the ever-rising cost of living.

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By that logic, people voted against Republicans. Democrats cruised to victory simply by being the other name on the ballot.

Propositions don’t work that way, obviously.

A lack of endorsements

The billionaire tax also faced opposition from a surprising number of prominent Democrats and left-leaning interest groups.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed it, as did Xavier Becerra, the Democratic candidate who easily won election to replace him. Newsom called the tax a bad idea, partly because it’s so easy for billionaires to leave California for another state and take their assets with them.

Sweeping Democratic victories in Texas make that harder now, but there’s still Florida.

Instead, Newsom said he supports a federal tax on the ultra-wealthy since it’s a much bigger deal to leave the country than any particular state.

Another headwind for Proposition 40 was opposition from some of the state’s influential unions. The measure was proposed by the union that represents healthcare workers and was pitched as a way to counteract Trump’s massive cuts to federal healthcare spending.

If the proposition had passed, almost all of the billions in proceeds would have gone to cover healthcare and, by extension, to the union members in the form of more secure jobs and living wages.

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That sounded great to them, but not to other working people, including teachers and firefighters, who seemed to resent being left out in the cold.

Where it goes from here

But if the California tech titans who were the main targets of the proposed tax think they’re out of the woods, they should think again.

Dave Regan, president of the healthcare workers union, has already said he’ll back a similar proposition in 2028 if lawmakers in Sacramento haven’t found another way to pay for healthcare by then.

And with Democrats poised to take firm control of both houses of Congress — many of them having campaigned on the promise of taxing and curbing the influence of billionaires — it’s reasonable to expect a host of similar proposals on the national level.

They won’t have much chance of becoming law while Trump holds the veto pen, but unless something drastic changes in the next two years, expect some sort of billionaire tax to be a key issue heading into the 2028 presidential election.

Top stories

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

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Policing

Mayor-elect Nithya Raman faces decisions on the fate of the police chief, a new LAPD contract and potential changes in policies on immigration and other issues.

L.A. County supervisors approved a sweeping motion to expose the scope and influence of sheriff’s deputy gangs.

Election results and fallout

ICE in San Diego

An 8-year-old Haitian boy was placed in federal custody after an immigration check-in on Nov. 5.

The Department of Homeland Security said the boy was with a man who identified himself as his uncle but could not provide proof that he was the legal guardian, prompting federal agents to take the boy into their care.

The San Diego Unified School District superintendent wrote a letter to top immigration and health officials highlighting the boy’s case as one of many that are affecting children and families in San Diego County.

100 years of Route 66

They call it the mother road, and its official 100th birthday is today.

Reporter Christopher Reynolds drove all 2,448 miles of it — and watched it burst with new life.

Here’s his dispatch on how its businesses are celebrating the birthday.

These 66 photos capture America’s Mother Road.

More news

California’s Prop. 50 redistricting measure was a mistake, argues columnist Mark Z. Barabak .

. There’s only one way to bring film and TV productions back home, says contributor Mike Farah.

Editor’s pick

More picks

For peptide enthusiasts, a new HHS policy means party time.

Disneyland transforms It’s a Small World into a winter wonderland in 14 days.

Things to do

Britton Smith, Ty Taylor and Tanerelle. (Jeff Lorch)

‘Passing Strange’ has a belated — and muddled — L.A. premiere at Pasadena Playhouse.

Sticky toffee pudding is L.A.’s newest dessert obsession. Here are 11 to try ASAP.

A literary superstar disappeared for a decade. Now he’s back with a sequel.

Today’s recipe

(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

It’s getting to be the time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving spread. In his recipe for a perfect Thanksgiving turkey, former cooking columnist Ben Mims suggests stuffing seasoned butter under the skin so it bastes the turkey while it roasts and crisps up the skin on top beautifully.

Question for you

With East of Eden now out as a Netflix series, we’re wondering: What are your favorite California books?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

The Santa Monica Pier and the end of Route 66. (David Fouts / For The Times)

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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