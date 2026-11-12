‘Lawyer up.’ Former Long Beach mayor in a heated exchange of threats with White House

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach), shown during a 2024 hearing, is expected to lead the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

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Investigate me? Investigate me??? Oh, yeah? I’ll investigate you!!!

That’s what political discourse in our beloved Republic has come to this week and, as usual when President Trump makes wild, norm-breaking threats, a Californian is directly in the crosshairs.

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Yesterday, news broke that the White House’s top lawyer warned House Democrats they could face criminal investigation if they follow through on vows to use their soon-to-be overwhelming majority in Congress to pry into allegations of corruption in the Trump administration.

This time, the subject of the president’s ire is U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach. He is expected to lead the House of Representatives’ chief investigative committee beginning in January.

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To be fair, there has been a lot of triumphal chest-thumping from Democrats following their historic victory in the midterms, with lots of talk about karma … er, accountability … coming Trump’s way.

Garcia authored the viral, two-word social media warning to administration officials last week: “Lawyer up.” He has been among the loudest and most persistent Democratic saber-rattlers.

In a recent post to his Congressional Instagram account, Garcia unleashed a blistering diatribe from the dais calling Trump and his inner circle “the most corrupt president, family, administration to ever serve in government.”

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Garcia targets alleged Trump corruption

Among other things, he highlighted the $2 billion Trump is said to have amassed last year, the wedding party in the Bahamas for Donald Trump Jr. and 50 of his closest friends paid for by a Russian oligarch, the “insane amount of stock trading” Trump is doing to enrich himself while in office and a $2-billion investment that flowed from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to a private equity firm founded by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

“The amount of corruption is unprecedented,” Garcia said. “And not only are they lining their own pockets, they’re stealing the wealth of hardworking Americans.”

So, yeah, fightin’ words.

Instead of addressing the substance of the allegations, White House counsel Will Scharf fired a shot across Garcia’s bow in a letter dated Monday.

“We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government,” Scharf wrote to Garcia. He added that aggressive oversight of the Trump White House “may cross the line into blatant criminality.”

To be clear, it is the job of Congress to investigate potential government corruption. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which Garcia is expected to lead, is the main watchdog for the federal government. It is specifically tasked with overseeing the executive branch and has broad authority to issue subpoenas, compel testimony and demand documents to get to the bottom of questionable behavior.

A Trump history of attacking political enemies

So it’s not clear what Scharf is threatening to do or what legal basis he’s relying on. But Trump has a long record of aggressively and gleefully unleashing the Justice Department on his political enemies.

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In his second term alone, the department has launched three separate criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump has never forgiven for investigating ties between his 2016 presidential campaign and alleged Russian attempts to interfere with the election.

He has also sicced federal law enforcement on Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney whose office convicted Trump of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to cover up $130,000 he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The list of targets goes on and on, but you get the gist.

So, is Garcia shaking in his boots? Not exactly.

On Wednesday, while reasserting Congress’ constitutional duty to investigate the executive branch, he struck a defiant note, adding, “It appears Donald Trump has something to hide.”

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How L.A. sped up vote counting

After President Trump baselessly alleged fraud over slow vote counts in June, California and Los Angeles County invested in equipment and staffing to speed ballot processing ahead of the midterms.

One week after polls closed, L.A. County had processed about 99% of nearly 3.2 million ballots, outpacing itself in past elections and other large counties.

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In California, in contrast, water was less prominent in most political campaigns.

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Editor’s pick

Movies Scarlett Johansson is on the hunt for something deeper After three decades of stardom, Scarlett Johansson has the clout to choose her own path. But as she stars in James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” she’s still working out where she wants that path to lead.

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Things to do

A rendering of the marquee above the new Look Pasadena theater. (Look Dine-In Cinemas)

Look dine-in theater chain to reopen former iPic theater in Pasadena

Watch ‘Blue Lights,’ Season 4, which brings rigor, courage and humor to the Troubles.

Today’s recipe

Pecan pie prepared by former L.A. Times cooking columnist Ben Mims (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

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Pecan pie is a cherished Thanksgiving dessert but can often be way too sweet. In former L.A. Times cooking columnist Ben Mims’ recipe, browned butter, vanilla bean and a shot of lemon juice — along with less sugar and corn syrup than in a traditional recipe — work to balance the sweetness and make the toasted, crunchy pecans the unequivocal star of the dessert. A sprinkling of flaky sea salt also adds a savory crunch to the top of the pie, so don’t skip it.

Question for you

With “East of Eden” now out as a Netflix series, we’re wondering: What are your favorite California books?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Retired Navy Capt. Allen Stubblefield rings a bell 21 times during a Veterans Day ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Iowa. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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