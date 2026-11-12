‘Lawyer up.’ Former Long Beach mayor in a heated exchange of threats with White House
Your morning catch-up: Threats are flying in Washington, L.A. speeds up its vote count and more big stories
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Investigate me? Investigate me??? Oh, yeah? I’ll investigate you!!!
That’s what political discourse in our beloved Republic has come to this week and, as usual when President Trump makes wild, norm-breaking threats, a Californian is directly in the crosshairs.
Yesterday, news broke that the White House’s top lawyer warned House Democrats they could face criminal investigation if they follow through on vows to use their soon-to-be overwhelming majority in Congress to pry into allegations of corruption in the Trump administration.
This time, the subject of the president’s ire is U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach. He is expected to lead the House of Representatives’ chief investigative committee beginning in January.
To be fair, there has been a lot of triumphal chest-thumping from Democrats following their historic victory in the midterms, with lots of talk about karma … er, accountability … coming Trump’s way.
Garcia authored the viral, two-word social media warning to administration officials last week: “Lawyer up.” He has been among the loudest and most persistent Democratic saber-rattlers.
In a recent post to his Congressional Instagram account, Garcia unleashed a blistering diatribe from the dais calling Trump and his inner circle “the most corrupt president, family, administration to ever serve in government.”
Garcia targets alleged Trump corruption
Among other things, he highlighted the $2 billion Trump is said to have amassed last year, the wedding party in the Bahamas for Donald Trump Jr. and 50 of his closest friends paid for by a Russian oligarch, the “insane amount of stock trading” Trump is doing to enrich himself while in office and a $2-billion investment that flowed from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to a private equity firm founded by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.
“The amount of corruption is unprecedented,” Garcia said. “And not only are they lining their own pockets, they’re stealing the wealth of hardworking Americans.”
So, yeah, fightin’ words.
Instead of addressing the substance of the allegations, White House counsel Will Scharf fired a shot across Garcia’s bow in a letter dated Monday.
“We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government,” Scharf wrote to Garcia. He added that aggressive oversight of the Trump White House “may cross the line into blatant criminality.”
To be clear, it is the job of Congress to investigate potential government corruption. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which Garcia is expected to lead, is the main watchdog for the federal government. It is specifically tasked with overseeing the executive branch and has broad authority to issue subpoenas, compel testimony and demand documents to get to the bottom of questionable behavior.
A Trump history of attacking political enemies
So it’s not clear what Scharf is threatening to do or what legal basis he’s relying on. But Trump has a long record of aggressively and gleefully unleashing the Justice Department on his political enemies.
In his second term alone, the department has launched three separate criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump has never forgiven for investigating ties between his 2016 presidential campaign and alleged Russian attempts to interfere with the election.
He has also sicced federal law enforcement on Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney whose office convicted Trump of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to cover up $130,000 he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The list of targets goes on and on, but you get the gist.
So, is Garcia shaking in his boots? Not exactly.
On Wednesday, while reasserting Congress’ constitutional duty to investigate the executive branch, he struck a defiant note, adding, “It appears Donald Trump has something to hide.”
Top stories
How L.A. sped up vote counting
- After President Trump baselessly alleged fraud over slow vote counts in June, California and Los Angeles County invested in equipment and staffing to speed ballot processing ahead of the midterms.
- One week after polls closed, L.A. County had processed about 99% of nearly 3.2 million ballots, outpacing itself in past elections and other large counties.
Election aftermath
- Who will fill Raman’s council seat? Community groups brace for a fight.
- Stephen Miller is expected to push a hard-line Trump agenda. Will courts stand in the way?
Jensen Huang resigns
- The Nvidia CEO stepped down after his affair raised national security concerns
- China created a spy network in California. ‘They will try anything’
- He built a chipmaking giant. Now Jensen Huang faces his biggest test
The politics of water
- As water scarcity deepens in the Southwest, it became a top election issue in Arizona.
- The surge in water-focused campaigning reflects growing concerns among voters about the shrinking Colorado River.
- In California, in contrast, water was less prominent in most political campaigns.
More news
- Women killed in North Hollywood Metro station crash revered as pillars of the community.
- California’s coast is eroding, but beachfront homes are still worth millions. Will El Niño change that?
- Major League Baseball content producers joined the WGA.
- The driver in a deadly North Hollywood Metro station crash is being held on $6-million bail.
- LAPD opened an investigation into an officer’s death during dive training at a backyard pool.
- State wildlife officials said they killed a problem coyote in Atwater Village. Then it reappeared — with a limp.
Commentary and opinion
- The 2028 campaign has begun, and columnist Jackie Calmes thinks it’s the most interesting in decades.
- Christmas came early thanks to the Dems’ midterm sweeps, says columnist Lorraine Ali.
- One week, says columnist Anita Chabria: That’s how long it took Democrats to let us down.
Editor’s pick
After three decades of stardom, Scarlett Johansson has the clout to choose her own path. But as she stars in James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” she’s still working out where she wants that path to lead.
More picks
- Are you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury reseller.
- What’s the deal with those massive, eerily lifelike sculptures of swimmers on Rodeo Drive?
Things to do
- Look dine-in theater chain to reopen former iPic theater in Pasadena
- Watch ‘Blue Lights,’ Season 4, which brings rigor, courage and humor to the Troubles.
Today’s recipe
Pecan pie is a cherished Thanksgiving dessert but can often be way too sweet. In former L.A. Times cooking columnist Ben Mims’ recipe, browned butter, vanilla bean and a shot of lemon juice — along with less sugar and corn syrup than in a traditional recipe — work to balance the sweetness and make the toasted, crunchy pecans the unequivocal star of the dessert. A sprinkling of flaky sea salt also adds a savory crunch to the top of the pie, so don’t skip it.
Question for you
With “East of Eden” now out as a Netflix series, we’re wondering: What are your favorite California books?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
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Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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