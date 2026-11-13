With El Niño bearing down, should taxpayers underwrite beach dwellers?

Waves crash against homes along Beach Road at Capistrano Beach during high tide in Dana Point on Nov. 9. Historic high tides and storms have caused significant damage along the Southern California coast.

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By now, we’ve all seen the astonishing footage of El Niño-fueled waves crashing into oceanfront houses in Southern California, battering and soaking them with each new storm or high tide.

And it’s only human to chuckle at the thought that maybe, just maybe, the people who live in the multimillion-dollar beach homes don’t have it so much better than you.

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Well, my colleague Jack Flemming , who’s written about luxury real estate in California for years, landed on the front page yesterday with news that might leave you scratching your head.

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It appears that even the most spectacularly damaged oceanfront properties still command incredibly high prices. One house on the Long Beach Peninsula that essentially dissolved in the waves as news helicopters hovered overhead broadcasting the spectacle could be exhibit A.

It was listed for $5 million this summer, before the storms. Now, its shattered, soggy shell is back on the market — for nearly $3 million.

A developer is always in the wings ready to rebuild

“If we’ve learned anything in California,” Flemming told me yesterday, “it’s that as soon as something gets burned down, or flooded, or destroyed, there’s always a developer waiting in the wings to rebuild as quickly as possible.”

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Whoever snags that property will also benefit from a tremendous act of government largess: a long-planned, $11.4-million project to dredge a nearby channel and deposit hundreds of thousands of metric tons of sand in front of the house and its neighbors.

It’s as if the beach has suddenly reappeared — on steroids.

That’s great news for current and future homeowners on the Peninsula, but it raises a tricky question: Should public money underwrite the lifestyles of people who can afford multimillion-dollar beach houses?

As Flemming told me, “many of these homeowners have just enough money to buy this beach house on the water, but they don’t have enough money to re-create the beach.”

A voice for keeping some places natural — forever

Most of the dredging project is being paid for by a self-supporting fund dedicated to maintaining marinas, according to the City of Long Beach website , not from the general fund. It includes revenues from fees, fines and oil operations along the coast. Still, it’s public money, so people all over the city — including the vast majority who live miles from the ocean — are ultimately backing the work.

At this point, you’re wondering if anyone will raise their hand, clear their throat and say the words nobody living on the coast wants to hear.

Meet Essam Heggy, a research scientist at the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California.

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“Not every scenic place can be a house,” he told Flemming for the article. “The coast is beautiful and the cliffs are nice, but these are fragile environments that shouldn’t have been built on in the first place.”

I know why nobody living on the coast wants to hear that.

Thankful for my humble home near the sand

About 14 years ago, my wife and I plunked down way more than we could afford on a modest, 100-year-old house about a mile from the Long Beach Peninsula. We’re not on the sand, but I could throw a baseball to it.

Every time there’s a big storm, or even an unusually high tide, we hold our breath and pray. We know the risk we’re taking and we don’t expect anyone else — including the government — to help pay our tab. That’s clearly unfair.

But we also can’t bring ourselves to leave. I start almost every morning with a run on the beach with our dog. We enjoy a life-affirming sunset almost every night.

If I could meet the person who built our house a century ago, I wouldn’t scold them for developing property in a risky spot or lecture them on the folly of attempting to impose their will on nature.

I’d thank them from the bottom of my heart.

Top stories

The LAX Automated People Mover (also known as SkyLink) at Los Angeles International Airport (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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The people mover

The rating on $1.2 billion in bonds for the Skylink has plunged four notches, from BB to B- since July, moving the project deeper into junk bond territory.

The downgrade by Fitch Ratings reflects heightened concerns that the city’s airports department will default on the debt.

Election aftermath

Mayor Karen Bass said her election defeat was part of a national wave, with voters demanding change.

Even in business-friendly Vernon, there’s been a shift against data centers.

Iran war

President Trump pulled JD Vance from Iran talks, saying “we don’t need a deal.”

Despite the war, ICE is still working with Tehran on deportations.

Nvidia and Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang’s exit tests whether Nvidia can run without its founder.

Such larger-than-life leaders can unintentionally become a liability, governance experts say.

More news

Goodbye graffiti! The notorious Graffiti Towers in downtown L.A. were wiped clean.

A popular California beach closed amid an E. coli outbreak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom named Nancy Pelosi, Barry Bonds and Robin Williams to the California Hall of Fame.

Chuck Schumer’s political era is over, argues LZ Granderson . Democrats need a public servant to lead them.

. Democrats need a public servant to lead them. What the end of U.S. aid to Israel could mean for America, according to contributor Nolan Lebovitz.

More picks

Only one of these Oscar contenders is likely to land a best picture nom. Which will it be?

Can L.A. County transform its flood-control channels into parks?

Things to do

Zoe Lister-Jones, left, and Ashley Zukerman in the play “Lungs” by Duncan Macmillan, directed by Jack Sergio, at Huron Station Playhouse in East Los Angeles. (Jeff Lorch)

L.A.’s coolest new theater plants a flag for actor-centered work with its new play “Lungs,” showing through Dec. 6.

Watch “The Good Daughter,” which wraps trauma and drama in a Southern-set murder mystery. The limited series is playing on Peacock.

Today’s recipe

Pickle-brined turkey based on Jenn Harris’ recipe in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Food columnist Jenn Harris finally came up with a turkey recipe she knows her grandma won’t complain about. It doesn’t require eight different methods of brining, cooking and basting. She combines buttermilk, pickle brine and my favorite hot sauce to make the brine. Then she adds seasoned butter both underneath and on top of the skin. The turkey comes out juicy, beautifully golden brown, and reminds her of excellent pickle-brined fried chicken.

The recipe is part of our eight-part series on Thanksgiving dinner.

Question for you

With “East of Eden” now out as a Netflix series, we’re wondering: What are your favorite California books?



Michael L. recommends “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett. “It’s the story of mystery, murder and the pursuit of a priceless artifact,” Michael wrote.

Nancy F. recommends: “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” by Joan Didion. “The audio book version is brilliantly read by native Californian Diane Keaton.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

The Croc instillation at Illuminated Adventure, an immersive nighttime experience, transforms South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes into the magical world of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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