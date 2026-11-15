UCLA law student and his activist group paint dangerous L.A. crosswalks with and without city permission

Guerrilla activist Jonathan Hale uses a megaphone to thank the volunteers who helped paint the crosswalks of an intersection near USC, in Los Angeles, on Sept. 19.

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Far too often, a tragic story pops up of a pedestrian struck and killed at an unmarked or faded crosswalk by a vehicle throughout the city of Los Angeles.

That’s what happened to a 66-year-old man in South Los Angeles in January, a 38-year-old woman in Van Nuys on July 11 and a man in his 70s in Winnetka in mid-September .

These types of incidents are what drive UCLA law student Jonathan Hale and his group of rebel painters to touch up or completely add new crosswalks to some of L.A.’s deadliest intersections.

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They often work in contravention of city regulations and standards, which led to Hale’s arrest in one case.

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I highlighted Hale and his group, known as People’s Vision Zero, for a feature in which we chatted about his motivations and obstacles.

Here are some excerpts from that piece.

(Etienne Laurent / For the Times)

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Early influences

Hale grew up in Los Altos, an affluent Bay Area suburb between Palo Alto and San José, but he said his family eschewed the upper-class values of their neighbors, including embracing “exclusionary zoning policies” and avoiding public transportation.

He later showed his budding activist bent when he and a few teammates took a knee during the national anthem in the fall of 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick put the gesture in the national spotlight.

Hale was most influenced by his two years living in Oakland while attending UC Berkeley, where he learned from guerrilla activists and tactical urbanists who pressured city officials for faster permitting and processing of crosswalk and street-sign repainting.

Another incident Hale said affected his worldview occurred in October 2022. He was involved in a hit-and-run collision when, he said, a driver made a “sudden and unprotected left turn” at a green light and slammed into him as he was riding his favorite motorcycle, a Suzuki DR-Z400SM Supermoto.

He sustained only minor injuries, but his view on traffic and pedestrian safety changed.

(Etienne Laurent / For the Times)

Birth of a street fighter

In May 2025, Hale joined a well-known anonymous street-painting group, Crosswalk Collective, to paint faded crosswalks, beginning in Hollywood. He then progressed to Stoner Park in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles, near where he lived.

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The volunteers painted yellow-striped crosswalks on “every corner adjacent to the park,” said Hale. He noted that neighbors said several calls to the city’s 311 service to request such a retouching went unfulfilled.

His apprehension over the painting turned into anger when the city’s Department of Transportation erased the DIY crosswalks two months later.

The Department of Transportation told The Times in August 2025 that the crosswalks did not comply with accessibility requirements .

The Transportation Department said then that no requests for crosswalks had previously been made at the location near Stoner Park, though the mayor’s office said that the Bureau of Engineering had received “multiple sidewalk accessibility requests surrounding Stoner Park between 2017-2018.”

People’s Vision Zero

Hale founded People’s Vision Zero shortly after and rallied fellow believers on Reddit and Instagram .

The group takes its name from the city’s 2015 plan, named “Vision Zero,” to eliminate all traffic-related deaths by 2025.

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The plan has been far from successful, however, as traffic deaths rose 56%, from 186 fatalities in 2015 — the year Vision Zero was proposed — to 290 in 2025.

In 2023, traffic fatalities (336 in total, including 179 pedestrians) surpassed homicides for the first time in a decade . That trend continued for the next two years.

On the march

Since summer 2025, Hale has led his 150-person volunteer cohort on a crusade to repaint and add scores of crosswalks to dangerous corners and intersections throughout L.A.

Some of the roughly 20 locations were chosen, Hale contends, because the city failed to respond to numerous 311 calls for improvement. Others have been the sites of fatal collisions.

Arrested development

The group painted crosswalks in Koreatown in October 2025 and in Palms and Westwood in November.

In December, Hale was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism while painting in Westwood. A social media post of the incident galvanized supporters, and the case was dismissed in January.

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What Hale hopes for

Hale said he would keep painting as long as there was a need.

“People can call me whatever, but I just want to promote safety and help people,” he said. “I don’t know why that’s so controversial.”

You can check out the full article here.

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My colleague and senior Food editor Danielle Dorsey described her family holidays as “dry” once upon a time. “Not for any reason other than the maternal side of my family doesn’t really imbibe, but that changed as the younger generation — my cousins and I — reached drinking age,” Dorsey wrote. “At that time, we were also expected to start contributing to the spread, so I opted to buck tradition and show up with a seasonal sangria.” The drink was an instant hit. Made tart with pomegranate juice, cranberries and raspberries, it’s dangerously easy to drink. Here’s the recipe to pick up the mood at your family gatherings.

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The mural “Leimert Park Legends” by Sei Shimura on the rolling front door of the Vision Theatre. The legends include historical figures, like the actor Marla Gibbs (who formerly owned the theater in 1990), and contemporary neighborhood icons, like artist Sika Dwimfo and clothing designer Queen Aminah. (Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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