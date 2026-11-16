Small ticket increases suggest even Disneyland can’t escape the pressures of affordability

Visitors ride Gadget’s Go Coaster at Toontown in Disneyland in 2023 in Anaheim.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Affordability may be the buzzword of the year, whether it’s the cudgel Democrats used to retake the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections or the very real surge in housing and healthcare costs.

Even the Happiest Place on Earth isn’t immune to the pressures of affordability.

Quietly last month, Disneyland issued its smallest admission price increase in years while the prices for a variety of passes remained unchanged.

My colleague and our resident Disneyland guru Todd Martens said the theme park’s decision wasn’t accompanied by hoopla, but a realization that patrons are struggling.

Advertisement

Essential California spoke with Martens about his article on the modest price increases . We also asked whether Disneyland should worry about an affordability backlash and what the park intends to do to keep its customer base happy.

Let’s jump into the chat.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Slight price increases

For the eighth year in a row, Disneyland did not raise the cost of the lowest-priced ticket, which is $104, Martens wrote.

And its highest-priced ticket, which is $224, also did not change. The increases were felt primarily on mid-level tiers for single-day, single-park tickets, and were limited to $5 apiece.

Advertisement

Other prices also remain unchanged. The cost of Disneyland’s popular annual pass program, the Magic Key, did not increase. The top-tiered Magic Keys have been subject to hefty yearly spikes over the last decade. Parking remains fixed at $40, and multiday tickets have not been affected.

Collectively, this is one of the smallest overall increases made by the Disneyland Resort in recent history, as last year, its highest-priced single-day ticket jumped in cost $18.

How should we interpret Disney’s intent?

At a time when leisure costs are rising and forcing Americans to stay home, it comes as somewhat of a relief that Disneyland is not asking its fans to pony up substantially more cash to get through the gates, Martens wrote.

While the Walt Disney Co. provided no official statement on the increases, Disneyland Resort officials noted in an email that it is aware guests are more closely watching their wallets in 2026.

Thomas Mazloum, chairman of Disney Experiences, in a comment given to CNN , said, “Our goal is to put guests at the center of our decision making, and that starts by listening to them. That matters more now when families are watching every dollar, and we see it in the choices they make every day — in how they plan, in how far ahead.”

Martens’ take on affordability

Essential California asked Martens if Disneyland would consider going a step further and actually cutting ticket prices.

Advertisement

“They won’t drop prices ever,” Martens said. “They have a lot of levers that they can pull. They will aggressively promote and release a lot of discounts to help offset costs.”

Martens pointed to Disneyland’s summer evening passes that offered $59 passes to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

“That offer was aimed at getting locals into the park and those priced out by the higher costs to experience a half day or evening at the park,” Martens said.

Disneyland also released a two-day hopper deal through Costco.

Martens’ take on a potential pricing backlash

Martens noted that much of Disneyland’s aggressive ticket price hikes happened under Bob Chapek , former chairman of the parks division and later CEO of the company.

Chapek’s eight-year run began in 2015 and saw prices soar with the annual pass jumping from $800 to $1,899.

Essential California asked Martens if there came a point where the price of tickets, parking, food, souvenirs and other perks (like Lighting Lane Passes) turn away enough people to worry Disney.

Advertisement

“I think that’s the debate and that’s what’s really dangerous,” Martens said. “If Disney is catering to the richest 10% of the country, then they risk really pricing out a lot of people, generations of people who they’re counting on to buy merchandise and tickets. This small-term gain won’t help with long-term customer loss.”

Top stories

A drone view of a home at 1360 Laurel Way in Beverly Hills. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

L.A.’s ultrarich

In some L.A. neighborhoods, the ultrarich are displacing the rich, leveling old-money homes to make way for mega-mansions.

Neighbors and preservationists warn that oversized homes erase architectural history, strain streets and alter neighborhood character, but zoning loopholes and strong demand make the teardown boom difficult to stop.

Transportation woes

What to know about flights after the U.S. nationwide ground stop.

Two potential sites, in Arkansas and Texas, were identified as the possible source of the communications problem that caused Friday’s ground stop, the longest in 25 years.

2027 Grammy Awards

The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced; European artists Raye and Rosalía will face off for the biggest awards.

The Grammy Awards will return to L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, airing live on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. A host has yet to be announced.



More news

Newsom, Hegseth, Becerra — who’s in the hottest water? Our columnists discuss.

The Times’ cooking editor Cody Reiss cooked at Taiwanese Californian restaurant Kato for a day. Here’s what he learned.

Editor’s pick

More picks

Things to do

Today’s recipe

(Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

The Times’ Daniel Hernandez said he has been experimenting with persimmons in salads for several winters now due to proximity to a neighbor’s abundant tree. A few years ago, he came across a winter salad at the restaurant Jon & Vinny’s that involved persimmons. “[It] was so delicious, I went home and made a version of it myself,” Hernandez said. “The result is this recipe.”

Photo of the day

An Amtrak train rides along the coast in San Clemente on Oct. 26, 2026. The King Tides have forced Metrolink to suspend service due to the tides. (Sandy Huffaker / For The Times)

Advertisement

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.