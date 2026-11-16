A condemned inmate in 2024 is led to his cell in San Quentin’s Death Row, which was closed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

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Excuse me, but I’m not ready to extol Gov. Gavin Newsom as a heroic leader merely because he intends to grant clemency to all 548 murderers on California’s death row.

He may be headed in the right direction, but has stopped far too short of the ultimate goal of officially abolishing capital punishment in California.

In fact, I see Newsom’s controversial mass clemency as an abuse of power and a tad arrogant. Smacks of laziness, too. Rather than acting unilaterally, Newsom should have spent the time and energy taking a death penalty repeal to the Legislature and voters for their approval.

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California citizens rightfully should share in the momentous decision of whether to continue or conclude capital punishment — especially after Newsom previously promised to abide by their will on the matter.

Guiding voters toward ripping up our death penalty laws would have been true gubernatorial leadership.

Yes, I believe the death penalty should finally be wiped off the books as a possible punishment for even the worst of the worst killers in California. Not for moral reasons. Most of these creeps don’t deserve any mercy.

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To be sentenced to death in California, someone must commit more than murder. The murderer must also, for example, rape, torture, kidnap, kill a cop or kill many.

But capital punishment should be eliminated in California on practical grounds. It has long existed in name only. We’ve executed only 13 murderers since California reestablished the death penalty in 1978, and none since 2006. It’s a broken system that doesn’t work.

Yet, it has cost taxpayers billions of dollars to maintain the death penalty pretense, largely for funding inmates’ automatic appeals and special prison treatment. It would be much more efficient and less expensive to just sentence them to life without parole and allow the killers to die naturally in prison without all the court appeals and other extra costs.

Newsom has been moving toward that on his own. Shortly after becoming governor in 2019, he reneged on his previous vow to follow the voters’ lead and declared a moratorium on capital punishment. Later, he dismantled San Quentin’s actual “death row” and execution chamber, dispersing the condemned killers throughout the prison system.

On Nov. 5, he announced that he’ll commute the death sentences of all murderers awaiting execution, reducing their punishment to life in prison without parole.

But there’s a problematic legal hurdle. The commutation of any death row prisoner who has committed more than one felony must be approved by the state Supreme Court. And 70% — or 382 — of the 548 prisoners Newsom plans to commute have a prior felony.

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Not only that, but the court presumably must act before Newsom leaves office in a few weeks. His replacement, Democrat Xavier Becerra, will be sworn in on Jan. 4. Becerra has promised to continue the death penalty moratorium, but has been mum about the commutations, as of this writing.

Unless the court grants blanket clemency to all 382 prisoners without carefully reviewing each case — and this isn’t how the system was intended — the justices’ only option seems to be to ignore Newsom’s request. Otherwise, we’re talking about an impossible workload over the holidays.

Absent court action, Becerra — a death penalty opponent — would be smart to do what Newsom should have: Sponsor a repeal measure on a future state ballot.

Newsom did not even consider that, I’m told. Instead, he exercised his legal authority to go solo.

“The conditions never presented themselves,” he told the New York Times. “So many things got in the way of that.”

Sure, things like spending inordinate time and energy jockeying for position to run for president.

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And conditions lacking? Nonsense. His Democratic Party completely dominates the Legislature with a supermajority. And this would have been the perfect year to place a repealer on the ballot and catch the blue wave.

In an open letter to Californians, Newsom said he was commuting all the death sentences because “I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California values. … I am compelled to follow my conscience.”

But Newsom’s action wasn’t necessary to spare anyone’s life. Judges and juries are still sentencing some murderers to death. But no California execution is conceivable in the foreseeable future.

Let’s recall the history here.

Voters rejected ballot initiatives to repeal the death penalty in 2012 and 2016. In fact, they voted to expedite executions in 2016 — a fruitless exercise, thanks in part to Newsom’s moratorium.

In 2016, as then-Lt. Gov. Newsom was starting to run for governor, he told the Modesto Bee editorial board that he would “be accountable to the will of the voters” on capital punishment. “I would not [put] my personal opinions in the way of the public’s right to make a determination.”

And in 2018, candidate Newsom again said he didn’t “want to get ahead of the will of the voters,” adding that he desired to “give the voters a chance to reconsider” their previous rejections of repeals.

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A broken promise.

Contrast Newsom’s action with how one of California’s greatest governors, Democrat Pat Brown, handled death penalty cases in the early 1960s.

Sure, the world has changed since then. But the death penalty argument is essentially the same. And politicians still should keep their word and listen to voters.

Brown was adamantly opposed to the death penalty. But there were no mass clemencies for him. He carefully weighed each case separately, granting 23 clemencies and sending 36 prisoners to their deaths. He urged the Legislature to repeal capital punishment and narrowly failed.

“The death penalty constitutes an affront to human dignity and brutalizes and degrades society,” Brown said.

“But I have sworn to uphold and faithfully execute the laws of this state. ... The chief executive, whatever his personal beliefs, must respect and be guided by the will of the people.”

At least Brown tried. Newsom missed his chance to be a true heroic leader.

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The L.A. Times Special: Millions of Californians have been cast adrift. For nothing

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Until next week,

George Skelton

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