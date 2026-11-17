Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, walks with Lviv Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi, second from right, among the flag-lined graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

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If you had any doubt Gov. Gavin Newsom was running for president, his surprise weekend trip to Ukraine should settle it. He is openly and aggressively auditioning to be leader of the free world, supporting a besieged ally.

During a trip to an international climate summit in Turkey — itself a presidential flex — Newsom made a previously unannounced detour to the war-torn Eastern European country on Sunday.

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He brought a pledge of ongoing medical aid — more than 1,300 hospital beds and 11 million bandages — and unwavering support from the Golden State. He left with statesmanlike photos of himself visiting wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital and paying his respects at a cemetery for fallen soldiers.

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“No people fighting for their freedom should have to wonder whether they stand alone,” Newsom said, summoning his inner Churchill.

Stepping in as an anti-Trump leader from the Golden State

The move comes as many in California, and across Europe, are desperate for someone to emerge as the anti-Trump: a leader cut from the cloth of those who built robust social safety nets across Western Europe while outlasting the Soviet Union during the decades-long Cold War.

Newsom has been trying to cast himself in that role since the beginning of President Trump’s second term.

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As Trump has scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and seems to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Newsom consistently stood up for the Ukrainian underdogs.

As Trump declared trade wars with many of America’s traditional allies, Newsom went out of his way to remind them that California is the world’s fourth-largest economy and still eager to do business.

As Trump was busy making good on his promise to “drill, baby, drill,” Newsom was signing climate deals with Poland , Spain , Denmark and the United Kingdom to expand cooperation on offshore wind, battery storage and zero-emission transit systems.

Even the trip to Turkey last week, to attend the U.N.’s COP31 climate summit, was part of Newsom’s self-appointed mission to fill a chair left empty by Trump’s refusal to participate.

Time and again, the term-limited California governor, who leaves office in January, has traveled abroad to remind the world that there are Americans who understand the perils of climate change and want to be part of an international solution.

Although Newsom hasn’t formally announced his candidacy for president, he has been going through all the customary motions.

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In February, Newsom published “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.” If that’s not the clearest way for a democratic hopeful to say they’re running for president without saying they’re running for president, I don’t know what is.

In September, he toured South Carolina, which will hold the Democratic Party’s first 2028 presidential primary — his third trip there in recent months. Outside some events, boosters sold “Newsom 2028” buttons. In October, he campaigned in New Hampshire with Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

Whether any of this will make a bit of difference come November 2028 remains to be seen.

How Newsom stands against other contenders

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week, Democrats rated Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as better potential candidates than Newsom or former Vice President Kamala Harris.

And on Kalshi, the online gambling site — sorry, “prediction market” — that so many turn to these days, Newsom’s odds of winning the Democratic nomination in 2028 have plummeted over the last year, from 38% chance last November to 11% chance today. He trails Ossoff, 26%, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 15%.

None of that means much, of course. The 2028 election is still two years away and that’s an eternity in politics.

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People walk on a sand berm built in anticipation of high surf in Seal Beach. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

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SoCal’s atmospheric river storm

Southern California is bracing for back-to-back storms this week including the first significant atmospheric river storm of the season, with forecasters warning of the potential for flooding, power outages and debris flows near recent burn scars.

The second, stronger storm forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday could result in the most significant widespread rainfall of the season thus far across much of Southern California.

California sues OpenAI

California sued OpenAI on Monday, alleging it failed to rein in powerful, potentially dangerous artificial intelligence technology.

The lawsuit directly challenges a rapidly growing industry that has been a massive economic boon to the state.

Trump’s education agenda

President Trump is pressing ahead with plans to end the Education Department, expand private school tuition aid, reshape federal oversight and fight a culture war over transgender rights.

Democrats’ new congressional majority could slow his education agenda, but not as quickly or fully as they want.

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(Illustration by Diana Ramirez Santa Cruz / Los Angeles Times; images from Frank Hoensch / Redferns, Getty Images)

Today’s recipe

(Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

Over two decades, The Times’ restaurant critic Bill Addison has used this recipe for the best mac ’n’ cheese in the known universe during the holidays. Its hedonistic balance is a marvel every time, as is the joy he sees in faces around the table.

Question for you

Avocado instead of sweet potatoes or tamales with turkey? What are some ways you put a California twist on Thanksgiving dinner?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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