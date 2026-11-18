A superfan of Trader Joe’s mini-tote bags shared his tips for getting them every time.

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In order to collect every edition of the Trader Joe’s tote bag, L.A. Times staff photographer Raul Roa has started getting in line at 2 a.m. “One has to be mentally prepared to wait up to eight hours,” he told me last week.

He is not alone. The totes, which routinely sell out as soon as stores open, do more than carry fruits and vegetables.

“You see people walking around in Paris and London with Trader Joe’s bags,” Roa said. “It gives you a lot of status.”

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In the last decade, tote bags became ubiquitous. Every company seemed to be offering one and the movement against single-use bags was growing. By 2021, the New York Times was asking how the bags, once seen as an environmental solution, had become part of the problem.

On Sept. 22, 2024, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that banned plastic bags in grocery checkout lanes. One month later, Trader Joe’s rolled out its line of mini-tote bags.

The grocer, which originally started in Pasadena in 1967, took its existing large totes and shrunk the design. The result is a rainbow-hued offering of canvas bags. “At some stores, you’ll see in videos, people fight over them,” Roa said.

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The feverish lines outside Trader Joe’s stores attracted the attention of Vanity Fair, which in 2025 called them “the new Labubus.” (Of course, nobody talks about Labubus anymore.)

Roa has collected nearly every variant of the tote that’s been made. He joined me to share his shopping secrets. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Shoppers waiting in line at 5 a.m. for Trader Joe’s mini-tote bags in Whittier. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Is waiting in line overnight how you got all of your Trader Joe’s tote bags?

Yeah, I usually go early, 1 or 2 in the morning because they open at 8 a.m. If you get there around 2 a.m., you have a good chance to be one of the first in line. You want to get in there and get out because the parking lot’s a mess. A lot of times they have limited amounts, so you should get there as early as you can handle.

Do you wait in your car or do you wait at the door?

You have to put a chair [near the entrance]. If you don’t, someone’s going to take that spot. … One has to be mentally prepared to spend up to eight hours waiting in line, because a lot of people can’t handle it. Either you’re asleep at home or you’re asleep there. But you get to know the regular crowds. … You see the same people at different stores. It’s fun.

Are you always first in line, or have you had to wait farther back?

When I first started, I would get there late, around 7:30 or 8 o’clock, and you’d be at the end of the line. There were a couple of times I didn’t get a bag. So that’s when I started thinking about getting there earlier.

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Trader Joe’s employee Giuliano tells customers in line for mini-tote bags at the La Habra location that they are sold out. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

How long ago did you start collecting these?

Just a couple of years ago, not too long ago. And most of the bags I get, I give away. … I give them out as gifts. I use some of them myself. I usually like to collect the whole set. If there’s a special occasion, I can have a set ready for a birthday. They have Halloween, Easter, Christmas — three or four sets.

Of all the mini-tote bags, which is your favorite one?

My favorite one is the Starbucks Snoopy one. I really like it. It costs about 10 times as much as the [Trader Joe’s mini-tote bags], but it’s really well made. It has an inner lining, a zipper on top and a couple of pockets on the outside. And it’s embroidered with Snoopy.

Have you ever sold any of yours?

No, I like to give them away. For me, it’s all for fun. It’s worth it in the end because when I give them as gifts it’s nice to see the joy they bring to others.

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