The era of ‘decabillionaire’ and the latest warning about an AI ‘bubble’
Your morning catch-up: Anthropic’s new ‘decabillionaires,’ high tides and big storms on California’s coast and more big stories
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When California-based artificial intelligence juggernaut Anthropic went public yesterday, at least seven of its co-founders became “decabillionaires.”
It’s a relatively new term that means someone worth at least $10 billion and it’s a sign of the times in tech-rich California, where some people are becoming so rich (at least on paper) we need a new vocabulary to describe them.
In all, investors bought more than $80 billion worth of Anthropic’s new stock, valuing the company founded less than six years ago at about $1.5 trillion.
It’s not just the San Francisco company’s founders who are now drowning in cash. Many employees whose names nobody will ever know saw their net worth grow by tens, if not hundreds, of millions.
While these suddenly filthy rich millennials will be busy buying mansions, hiring life coaches and (hopefully) starting charitable foundations across the Bay Area, about 90 miles up I-80 in Sacramento state budget officials are sounding the alarm.
A warning about the AI boom
Amid the hoopla surrounding Anthropic’s initial public offering, the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office warned yesterday that the artificial intelligence boom looks a lot like a classic bubble.
“While the stock market’s recent run has been great for many investors and the state budget, it now appears to have advanced to a dangerous stage,” the analysts wrote. “The risk now facing state revenues is that this boom, like many in the past, will abruptly end in a bust.”
That would spell disaster for state coffers.
Despite the well-deserved shade the rest of us cast on the 1%, the state’s tax structure is so lopsided that, in good years, they pay up to half of California’s income taxes.
And because so much of their pay comes in stocks, a serious market crash would jeopardize funding for public education, public safety, environmental protection and everything else the state government provides.
The signs of a bubble are classic
What are the signs that AI is a bubble?
First, the analysts cite the number of people scrambling to buy stocks and join the AI bandwagon, pushing prices higher.
Then, as “enthusiasm turns to euphoria,” an alarming number of investors are borrowing money to buy AI stocks. Ignoring the obvious risk, these investors are gambling they’ll be able to sell their shares at such a premium in the future that they’ll be able to pay off the debt and still pocket a tidy profit.
Finally, prices climb so high they become “divorced from underlying fundamentals” like profits, the analysts warned.
“All of these hallmarks are present in today’s AI-driven enthusiasm,” they wrote.
If you think you’re immune because you don’t buy AI stocks, think again: your 401(k) is also vulnerable. Nearly all of the most popular retirement mutual funds have massive investments in companies tied to AI.
Is history repeating itself?
It all reminds me of the real estate frenzy in 2007, just before the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.
I was a reporter at the Miami Herald and condo towers were rising around our downtown newsroom so fast we joked it was a “reverse earthquake.” Following a tip, a colleague and I examined every loan taken out on those condos in the previous year. There wasn’t a standard, 30-year mortgage in the bunch.
In many cases, borrowers didn’t have to provide pay stubs or bank statements to prove they could pay. Brokers came up with a new name: “liar loans.”
Then there were “interest only” mortgages that didn’t require borrowers to pay any principal, and “negative amortizing” loans that didn’t even require full interest payments. Instead, borrowers went deeper into debt each month, gambling that property values would rise so fast they could sell for such a premium that they’d be able to pay off the debt and still pocket a tidy profit.
Frenzied buying, new vocabulary and blind faith that it will all pay off in the future.
Sound familiar?
Top stories
High tides, big storms
- The first atmospheric river storm of the season is bringing rain to Southern California, but next week’s exceptionally high tides and possible storms could pose a greater coastal threat.
- High king tides will hit beginning Sunday and last through Black Friday.
- Authorities issued evacuation warnings for L.A. County residents whose properties are at heightened risk of mud and debris flows due to recent fires.
Massive tech failures
- As a spate of technology failures have disrupted critical U.S. infrastructure over the last several days, corporations and government officials played down any idea that the outages are part of a broader cyberattack or caused by artificial intelligence agents.
- Experts in cyber policy and security said there is a need for more examination and accountability.
- Gov. Newsom unveiled an AI safety roadmap in Washington — positioning himself as a leading watchdog over the rapidly developing technology.
Newsom’s death penalty commutations
- A coalition of local prosecutors has filed a legal challenge that seeks to stop Gov. Newsom from commuting hundreds of death sentences to life without parole.
- They argue he skipped key procedural steps when issuing the mass commutation.
More news
- UC to purchase military-grade weapons ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
- A birthday party turned tragic for a California family after children found their parents dead, a lawsuit says.
- Skydance shakes up TV by collapsing two prominent studios into one.
- A Russian spy stalked and photographed Silicon Valley tech defense company workers, the feds say.
Commentary and opinion
- From moats and waterfalls to sagging floors and no hot water, L.A. real estate has it all, writes columnist Steve Lopez.
- In crisis after crisis, Trump’s mantra is “I don’t take any responsibility,” columnist Jackie Calmes writes.
- The very first AI chatbot was released in 1966. Columnist Michael Hiltzik says it turned its creator into AI’s most ferocious critic.
Editor’s pick
The Sunset Strip, once L.A.’s sexy wild child, fights to reinvent itself for a new generation
DJs, club bookers, musicians and more are experiencing a new era of the Sunset Strip, 60 years after L.A. youth swarmed the street to fight for its storied soul.
More picks
- “Not for people who want their Marriott points:” Can franchise-free Mendocino stay quaint?
- From a pit in Pawnee to one in Greece: Amy Poehler and Mike Schur reunite for “Dig.”
- The art of talking to an aging parent before it’s too late.
Things to do
- 🎄Here are 21 holiday films, TV shows and specials to watch this season.
- 🍲Eight stuffing recipes we love to make for Thanksgiving.
- 🍽️The more, the merrier: 22 L.A. restaurants for large groups this holiday season.
Today’s recipe
For this twist on Jonathan Gold’s creamed leeks recipe, the Times’ Laurie Ochoa uses bundles of a new allium hybrid called sweet garleek, which are terrific grilled and served with steak. Laurie says there’s also a lovely jolt of brightness that the garleek adds without sacrificing the comfort food aspect of the dish.
Question for you
What is your budget for Thanksgiving dinner?
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Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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