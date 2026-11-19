Chief Executive and co-founder of Anthropic Dario Amodei speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit on Dec. 3 in New York City.

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When California-based artificial intelligence juggernaut Anthropic went public yesterday, at least seven of its co-founders became “decabillionaires.”

It’s a relatively new term that means someone worth at least $10 billion and it’s a sign of the times in tech-rich California, where some people are becoming so rich (at least on paper) we need a new vocabulary to describe them.

In all, investors bought more than $80 billion worth of Anthropic’s new stock, valuing the company founded less than six years ago at about $1.5 trillion.

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It’s not just the San Francisco company’s founders who are now drowning in cash. Many employees whose names nobody will ever know saw their net worth grow by tens, if not hundreds, of millions.

While these suddenly filthy rich millennials will be busy buying mansions, hiring life coaches and (hopefully) starting charitable foundations across the Bay Area, about 90 miles up I-80 in Sacramento state budget officials are sounding the alarm.

A warning about the AI boom

Amid the hoopla surrounding Anthropic’s initial public offering, the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office warned yesterday that the artificial intelligence boom looks a lot like a classic bubble.

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“While the stock market’s recent run has been great for many investors and the state budget, it now appears to have advanced to a dangerous stage,” the analysts wrote. “The risk now facing state revenues is that this boom, like many in the past, will abruptly end in a bust.”

That would spell disaster for state coffers.

Despite the well-deserved shade the rest of us cast on the 1%, the state’s tax structure is so lopsided that, in good years, they pay up to half of California’s income taxes.

And because so much of their pay comes in stocks, a serious market crash would jeopardize funding for public education, public safety, environmental protection and everything else the state government provides.

The signs of a bubble are classic

What are the signs that AI is a bubble?

First, the analysts cite the number of people scrambling to buy stocks and join the AI bandwagon, pushing prices higher.

Then, as “enthusiasm turns to euphoria,” an alarming number of investors are borrowing money to buy AI stocks. Ignoring the obvious risk, these investors are gambling they’ll be able to sell their shares at such a premium in the future that they’ll be able to pay off the debt and still pocket a tidy profit.

Finally, prices climb so high they become “divorced from underlying fundamentals” like profits, the analysts warned.

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“All of these hallmarks are present in today’s AI-driven enthusiasm,” they wrote.

If you think you’re immune because you don’t buy AI stocks, think again: your 401(k) is also vulnerable. Nearly all of the most popular retirement mutual funds have massive investments in companies tied to AI.

Is history repeating itself?

It all reminds me of the real estate frenzy in 2007, just before the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.

I was a reporter at the Miami Herald and condo towers were rising around our downtown newsroom so fast we joked it was a “reverse earthquake.” Following a tip, a colleague and I examined every loan taken out on those condos in the previous year. There wasn’t a standard, 30-year mortgage in the bunch.

In many cases, borrowers didn’t have to provide pay stubs or bank statements to prove they could pay. Brokers came up with a new name: “liar loans.”

Then there were “interest only” mortgages that didn’t require borrowers to pay any principal, and “negative amortizing” loans that didn’t even require full interest payments. Instead, borrowers went deeper into debt each month, gambling that property values would rise so fast they could sell for such a premium that they’d be able to pay off the debt and still pocket a tidy profit.

Frenzied buying, new vocabulary and blind faith that it will all pay off in the future.

Sound familiar?

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High tides, big storms

Massive tech failures

As a spate of technology failures have disrupted critical U.S. infrastructure over the last several days, corporations and government officials played down any idea that the outages are part of a broader cyberattack or caused by artificial intelligence agents.

Experts in cyber policy and security said there is a need for more examination and accountability.

Gov. Newsom unveiled an AI safety roadmap in Washington — positioning himself as a leading watchdog over the rapidly developing technology.

Newsom’s death penalty commutations

A coalition of local prosecutors has filed a legal challenge that seeks to stop Gov. Newsom from commuting hundreds of death sentences to life without parole.

They argue he skipped key procedural steps when issuing the mass commutation.

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Things to do

“A Proud Family Wizmas,” Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Man With the Bag,” Gobo (voiced by John Tartaglia) in “Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift.” (Illustration by Diana Ramirez Santacruz / Los Angeles Times; images from Apple TV, Disney and Prime)

Today’s recipe

(Catherine Dzilenski/For The Times)

For this twist on Jonathan Gold’s creamed leeks recipe, the Times’ Laurie Ochoa uses bundles of a new allium hybrid called sweet garleek, which are terrific grilled and served with steak. Laurie says there’s also a lovely jolt of brightness that the garleek adds without sacrificing the comfort food aspect of the dish.

Question for you

What is your budget for Thanksgiving dinner?

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Photo of the day

Visitors walk through the jellyfish installation at Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure, an immersive nighttime experience at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Estates. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Games

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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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