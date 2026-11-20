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As the first atmospheric river of the season slams Southern California — bringing flash floods, threats of landslides and dire warnings about El Niño’s worst-case scenarios — some Californians couldn’t be happier.

The silver lining to the season’s first big storm is that Sierra Nevada ski resorts have been buried by snow this week with the accumulations measured in feet, not inches.

Mammoth Mountain, which opened on Nov. 5, more than a week ahead of schedule, already had 3½ feet of snow before this storm arrived, said communications director Emily van Greuning. The mountain had picked up another 3 feet by noon Thursday and expected nearly another foot by the time the storm clears Friday.

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Also at noon Thursday, Palisades Tahoe, about 180 miles north of Mammoth, had picked up 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours, said Jess Weaver, a spokesperson for the resort. Up to another 2 feet is expected by Friday.

Even though there are serious challenges to skiing during a storm — Van Greuning had just come off the slopes when we talked and said the wind was “significant” and visibility was “definitely low” — resorts try to keep some trails open because fresh powder is so much fun.

The sensation of floating down a mountain with almost no resistance is dreamlike and addictive; no other conditions compare.

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Resort operators count their blessings

All of this early season snow, especially before the long Thanksgiving weekend, is a sweet relief to California resorts, which suffered through an economically crippling “snow famine” last winter. Running a ski hill is like being an extremely bougie farmer — at the end of the day, your livelihood depends almost entirely on the heavens opening and providing what you need to survive.

And most people in the industry understand that bad years are no longer isolated incidents: The overall warming of the planet poses serious long-term risks to the business.

That’s why industry cheerleaders have spent months hyping the potential for historic snowfalls during this year’s super El Niño, the exceptionally warm water in the Pacific Ocean that is likely to produce powerful storms.

The catch is the temperature: If it’s too warm, it just rains. In fact, two of the last three super El Niños resulted in disappointing snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada.

A sign of a good ski season to come

But hope springs eternal, and this week’s prodigious snowfalls are being taken as a good sign in the mountains.

“There are high expectations for this winter, and everything we’ve seen so far indicates we’re off to a very strong start,” Van Greuning said. “We just need to spread the word that when there’s lots of rain in Southern California it’s almost always really good at Mammoth.”

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And with a summit over 11,000 feet, Mammoth is nearly 1,000 feet higher than any other resort in the state, meaning storms are more likely to dump snow than rain.

So, does Van Greuning ever feel guilty about enjoying herself so much while her news feed fills with stories of flooded streets and waterlogged homes along the coast?

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I feel guilty,” she said. “I just kind of feel like we won the lottery up here.”

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Top stories

A person walks in the rain in Long Beach on Thursday morning. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Heavy rain in SoCal

The first atmospheric river of the season brought intense rain Thursday, flooding roads, closing part of Highway 1 and raising fears of debris flows on fire-scarred hillsides.

Los Angeles County issued evacuation warnings through Friday morning for residents near recent burn scars, while officials urged people to avoid flood channels, canyons and waterways.

Home break-ins

Masked men reportedly tried to break into the Hollywood Hills home of Madison Beer, the fiancée of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The report comes amid a series of Los Angeles-area home break-ins, including at tennis star Sloane Stephens’ Sherman Oaks home.

Farther away in Pittsburgh, police issued warrants for three Los Angeles residents accused of burglarizing Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor’s home.

Democrats flip coastal O.C.

Democrats swept the once-Republican stronghold, winning congressional races and expanding their control of the state Legislature by flipping Assembly and Senate districts in some of the region’s reddest communities.

“The days of Huntington Beach being a MAGA city are over,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, who, as a result of redistricting, now represents the city and his home base in deep-blue Long Beach.

More news

New generations are taking over Congress. They expect transparency, not Schumer’s backroom deals, argues columnist LZ Granderson .

. Orange County was once California’s Republican heaven. Democrats have painted it blue, writes columnist Gustavo Arellano .

. There’s plenty of sharp, fresh scripted comedies to watch over the Thanksgiving break. But news and culture critic Lorraine Ali says nothing beats the tragic hilarity of the Trump administration’s response to cyber and FAA outages.

Editor’s pick

More picks

How Jaafar Jackson overcame his doubts about starring in “Michael.”

Things to do

(Illustration by Natalie Brown / For The Times)

Today’s recipe

(Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

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There’s practically a revolt if The Times’ Danielle Dorsey doesn’t show up with her ‘Can’t we all just get along’ sangria at her family’s holiday celebrations. Tart with pomegranate juice, cranberries and raspberries, it’s dangerously easy to drink, Danielle says, so make sure you cut each glass with an equal amount of ginger ale or a fizzy citrus soda of your choice.

Question for you

What is your budget for Thanksgiving dinner?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

A car is loaded onto a tow truck after getting stuck in floodwaters after heavy rain near Hollywood-Burbank Airport on Thursday. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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