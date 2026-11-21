Visitors to San Diego County’s Casino Pauma have been making sports bets at the casino’s sportsbook since Nov. 12, despite California’s prohibition.

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I placed a $20 two-team parlay on NFL action on Wednesday afternoon at San Diego County’s cozy, Casino Pauma, which is geared toward locals and located at the foot of Palomar Mountain.

What I did had been illegal everywhere in California for more than 100 years — until last week.

Now I’m not talking about futures or prediction markets, whose legality eventually may be ruled on by the Supreme Court .

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No, I’m referring to old fashioned sports gambling, an activity Californians normally can do only outside the state, usually by driving four hours to Nevada.

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I wasn’t the first, though. San Diego Chargers great Shawne Merriman made the inaugural bet at the Palomar sportsbook — a winning one on his former team on Nov. 12 — in kicking off a new era in California gaming.

Essential California visited Casino Pauma, run by the Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians, and spoke with a state tribal leader to figure out what’s happening. Here’s our best explanation.

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(Andrew J. Campa / Los Angeles Times)

What does Pauma’s sportsbook look like and how does it work?

Pauma doesn’t boast a giant Las Vegas-like sportsbook; rather, it has eight self-serve kiosks across the gaming floor, including one near the casino’s entrance.

There are six machines located near a sports bar toward the casino’s rear. There is neither assigned seating nor designated television screens for the sportsbook.

Betters insert cash, make their picks, print out a ticket and collect any winnings at a casino cage.

A sports betting slip made at San Diego County’s Casino Pauma sportsbook on Nov. 18. (Andrew J. Campa / Los Angeles Times)

If sportsbooks are illegal in California, how does this operate?

The opening of the sportsbook was not a clandestine operation. The casino threw a huge celebration on Nov. 12.

“As a sovereign tribal nation, the Pauma Band has the responsibility to make decisions that support our people, strengthen our government, and guide the future of our enterprises,” Chairman Temet Majel said i n a press release issued by Las Vegas advisory firm SCCG Management .

Calls, emails and an in-person visit to Casino Pauma requesting an interview were referred to the press release.

SCCG Management, which said it worked with Casino Pauma on planning and launching the sportsbook, said the tribe is within its rights to open one.

SCCG’s founder, Stephen A. Crystal, said Casino Pauma is not bound by California’s sports gaming ban since it operates under “secretarial procedures” governed by the federal government rather than by tribal-state compacts. For a tribe such as Pauma, those procedures, Crystal wrote on his company’s website, “are the federal rules that govern its Class III gaming. They set out what the tribe may offer and how it can add new games.”

The California Gambling Control Commission noted that 62 tribes operate one or more casinos statewide with a compact that doesn’t allow sportsbooks. Pauma is not in this group.

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Another 17 tribes with casinos, including Pauma, operate under deals with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Crystal wrote that Casino Pauma met its legal obligation before opening the sportsbook by notifying the National Indian Gaming Commission, or NIGC, 60 days in advance.

“Pauma did not open a sportsbook only by declaring a right,” Crystal wrote. “It acted on the notice provision in the procedures it operates under. That provision is the legal basis, and the reasoning follows from it.”

Fred Castaño, a spokesperson for the state’s gambling commission, said regulating Pauma’s sportsbook does not involve the state and includes only tribal authorities, such as the National Indian Gaming Commission, and the federal government.

California Nations Indian Gaming Assn. weighs in

James Siva, chairman of CNIGA, a nonprofit organization of federally recognized tribal governments, said Pauma’s push to open the sportsbook came at an “interesting time.”

He noted that the NIGC, which provides oversight of Pauma’s efforts, is understaffed and has been working without an acting chair since mid-January . This has left staff “struggling to do normal processes,” he said. Meaning, it might be a while before the NIGC comments on the legality of the sportsbook, if it even chooses to do so.

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Siva, though, generally agreed that Pauma was working within its secretarial procedures, and was aware of only one other tribe with similar language that could offer sports betting.

Siva also said CNIGA has been talking with tribes throughout the state about organizing a potential ballot measure for 2028 to legalize sports gambling in tribal casinos.

Who is betting at this sportsbook?

On the day I visited the casino, about 25% of the floor was active with about 200 gamblers. Most were 65 and over and enjoyed older machines no longer featured at larger tribal casino resorts or in Las Vegas.

The hottest corner of Casino Pauma, though, was the sportsbook, where five of the six kiosks near the sports bar were in use by gamblers all younger than 40.

Norwalk resident Michael Bedoy, 29, arrived with friends after visiting his father in Lake Elsinore. He inserted a few bills into the kiosks and made a series of bets on NBA, NFL and college football games.

“It was nice not to have to drive to Vegas,” he said. “And it’s pretty easy to use. I’ll be back.”

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

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