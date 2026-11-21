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As Marissa Roy prepares to take over as Los Angeles city attorney, she will have a small army of volunteers helping her set priorities for the office.

Roy announced this week that she has created seven committees to support her transition into City Hall East, which collectively have nearly 100 members advising her on such issues as consumer protection, housing, tech accountability, homelessness and renters’ rights.

The transition team is being led by Daniel Suvor, who previously worked as chief of policy for then-California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris, as well as senior director of government affairs in President Obama’s administration.

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Suvor said Roy’s transition will have two tracks: One is internal, filling important executive roles and developing a better understanding of the city attorney’s office. The other will use the transition committees to look at issues facing Angelenos and how they can be addressed.

“The goal is to turn all of Marissa’s bold campaign promises into tangible actions that she can take right as she takes office,” he said.

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The city attorney-elect has already spoken with outgoing City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto, a meeting Suvor called productive. Under the City Charter, Roy has the power to fill eight executive-level jobs after taking office.

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Many of the members of Roy’s transition committees come from left-of-center groups, including the nonprofit Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE; KTown For All; Ground Game LA; LA Community Action Network; and Public Counsel, a public interest civil rights law firm.

The transition team also features representatives from organized labor, including United Teachers Los Angeles and Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel and restaurant workers. Members of Abundant Housing LA, a local YIMBY group, are also involved.

Faizah Malik, who works for Public Counsel and lost her challenge to Councilmember Traci Park in the June 2 primary, is heading the tenants rights transition committee. Malik, whose group has sued the city several times, said the committee is not discussing specific litigation but rather broader goals for the office.

“I view my role as gathering info on issues that are affecting tenants to help her hit the ground running,” Malik said.

Three for the 4th?

Mayor-elect Nithya Raman took a stand this week in the debate over who should replace her, announcing she wants a special election for her office once she resigns from the City Council.

But another outstanding question looms over Raman’s impending job change: Should council members pick someone to represent her district until an election is held? Raman becomes mayor on Dec. 14, but her seat could remain vacant until the end of the summer — even with a special election.

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On Tuesday, about 30 community leaders in Raman’s 4th District said they want a temporary nonvoting caretaker to oversee constituent services in the district until a special election is held. They offered a list of three potential candidates to fill Raman’s post temporarily.

Among them was Kevin James, who served as president of the city’s Board of Public Works under former Mayor Eric Garcetti. James, an assistant city attorney, said he’d be happy if his office lent him out to Raman’s district.

“I would be honored to serve as the temporary caretaker, whether it is voting or nonvoting,” said James, who lives in the Hollywood Hills.

James promised not to run for the seat. So did Joan Pelico and John Popoch, both of them former council aides, who also appeared on the community’s wish list.

Pelico spent nearly nine years as chief of staff to former Councilmember Paul Koretz, retiring in 2023. She currently spends her time doing volunteer work.

Pelico, who lost a bid for council in 2015, said she has no interest in running for another office.

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“Those days are way over,” she said.

Popoch, a former aide to Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, now lives in Tarzana, outside Raman’s district. While working for Blumenfield, he worked with residents in communities now located in the western half of Raman’s district — Encino, Sherman Oaks and Reseda.

Popoch said that, if chosen as a temporary caretaker, he would make sure communities at the other end of the district — Silver Lake, Los Feliz and the Hollywood Hills — are also well served.

“I would make darn sure I was always checking with those communities to make sure that what was being done is in their best interest,” he said.

The race that never ends

It’s been nearly three weeks since polls closed, and the 9th Council District remains in limbo: close but still undecided.

Former council aide Jose Ugarte was 87 votes ahead of community organizer Estuardo Mazariegos, according to the latest tally released Thursday. The last two batches of ballots increased Ugarte’s lead in small increments, but he hasn’t declared victory and Mazariegos hasn’t conceded.

Why? Officials with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk say there are still some ballots that have not been counted. But those would need to be “cured” first.

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That means voters have been notified by election officials that their ballots were missing a signature, or had a signature that did not match the one contained in their voter file.

Voters have until Wednesday to cure their ballots. That means more could be tabulated in the 9th District council race next week.

Both candidates said they are working to cure ballots from their supporters.

“The numbers continue to move in our favor,” Ugarte said in a statement. “We’re encouraged by today’s results and increasingly hopeful about our path to victory.”

Mazariegos said he is proud of his campiagn team.

“More than anything, I believe that my district deserves dignity, care, resources and a strong future,” he said.

State of play

—JOINING TEAM RAMAN: The mayor-elect has chosen her City Council chief of staff, Andrea Conant, and veteran lawyer George Kieffer to lead her transition team. Other members include Snap Inc. chief executive Evan Spiegel and Nick Pritzker, a member of the family whose interests include the Hyatt hotels and other holdings.

—AN OLYMPIC-SIZED BILL: The cost of protecting the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in L.A. has jumped to between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, according to an estimate provided by Police Chief Jim McDonnell on Wednesday. That figure is much higher than anything announced by the region’s public officials so far, and well above the $1 billion that the U.S. Congress approved last year for policing the massive event.

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— MOVEMENT AT METROLINK: The top executive with Metrolink is leaving his job amid sharp criticism over the commuter rail system’s service reductions, fare hikes and mechanical breakdowns. Darren Kettle announced his decision to retire after his agency managed to avert major cuts, with help from a $20-million state bailout.

— EXECUTIVE DECISION: The 2028 campaign for Los Angeles County CEO is officially under way, with County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath launching a campaign for the post and several others being eyed as possible contenders. “It will be the most powerful local government job in California,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former county supervisor who is director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School for Public Affairs.

— THE LION SUES TONIGHT: A trio of pro-housing YIMBY groups sued the city of L.A. on Monday over the city planning department’s decision to designate a Woodland Hills golf course as a wildlife habitat for mountain lions, which had thrown a wrench into a developer’s plans for fast-tracking a 400-unit housing project on the site.

— HOLDING OFF HUD: The nonprofit Public Counsel sued the federal government this week in an effort to block the implementation of a new rule requiring every person living in federally funded public housing to prove their legal immigration status. Public Counsel says that Congress, not HUD, has the authority to such make a rule change. L.A. currently has 7,700 mixed-status family members living in public housing, according to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, or HACLA.

QUICK HITS

Where is Inside Safe? The mayor’s signature homelessness program conducted its last two operations before Bass leaves office: one in the Sepulveda Basin, located in Councilmember Imelda Padilla’s district, and the other along the Tujunga Wash in the North Hollywood, which is represented by Councilmember Adrin Nazarian .



The mayor’s signature homelessness program conducted its last two operations before Bass leaves office: one in the Sepulveda Basin, located in Councilmember district, and the other along the Tujunga Wash in the North Hollywood, which is represented by Councilmember . On the docket next week: L.A. County’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk issues its next and possibly final update on the 9th District City Council race on Wednesday. Election officials are scheduled to certify the results of every race two days later.

Stay in touch

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