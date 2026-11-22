The Original Pantry Cafe, left, has reopened after its closure in March 2025. Historic restaurant and bar Cole’s, right, reopened under new ownership while keeping many of its century-old touches.

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It seems like every week there’s an announcement of another popular L.A. bar or restaurant closing.

Whether that’s 99-year-old Taix in Echo Park (March 29), 31-year-old Crustacean of Beverly Hills (closed on Oct. 31) or downtown’s Everson Royce Bar (October). Each closure is accompanied by a round of speculation and discussion about why the locale closed from high taxes to external factors like COVID-19, ICE raids and the 2025 L.A. fires.

Through the sadness, it was easy to lose track of an interesting development — or two — in L.A. as the city welcomed back two iconic restaurants: Cole’s and the Original Pantry Cafe .

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With all the challenges, what does the reopening of these two beloved restaurants mean, if anything?

Essential California spoke with Food reporter Stephanie Breijo, who documented both rebirths, to discuss that question and highlight her work.

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New life for the Original Pantry

The diner, founded in 1924 and known for its late-night hours, hearty pancakes and sizzling grill, enjoyed a new birthday celebration on Thursday after closing in March 2025 following pandemic-spurred hardships and a labor dispute, Breijo wrote.

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Real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov purchased the property and is turning over its operation to the San Fernando Valley-based nonprofit Hope the Mission . The nonprofit aims to make everything in-house, focusing on baked goods, fresh merchandise and multiple new chefs who will work alongside some of the Original Pantry’s longtime staff members under a new contract with the labor union.

The restaurant will support the nonprofit monetarily, with all proceeds benefiting its programs, shelters and staffing, while the existing Hope the Mission kitchens and teams will help with the Pantry’s reopening.

New looks and old classics at Cole’s

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, nostalgic Angelenos at the 118-year-old Cole’s in downtown L.A. dunked prime-rib French dip sandwiches into cups of heady au jus just like the generations who came before, Breijo wrote.

This surprising turn of events came after Cole’s closed in March.

Restaurateur Jeremy Fall and former Mozza Group hospitality manager Sean Maloney, co-owners of the venture, wanted to hark back to an old-L.A. form of dining akin to what can still be found in other century-old establishments such as the Musso & Frank Grill.

The sawdust floors and pool tables are gone, and white tablecloths drape beneath new menu items such as chicken cordon bleu and bubbling spinach dip. But much of Cole’s remains the same thanks to meticulous restoration work and a reverence for its nascent days as a dining establishment.

But the stars of the menu remain the French dip sandwiches, now available in roast beef, Flannery prime rib (with dry-aged beef), pastrami or vegan mushroom-and-onion form. They’re served on a custom sandwich roll that required months of development by local bakery chain Clark Street, and dunked into a beef jus (with the vegan version receiving a side of red wine jus).

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Less an L.A. revival than ventures taking a new approach

Breijo cautioned against celebrating the return of both restaurants as evidence of a downtown L.A. revival.

Downtown has enjoyed recent key wins, whether that’s the cleaning of the Graffiti Towers , the re opening of Clifton’s , the $2.6 billion Convention Center expansion or gradual increases in apartment and office occupancy rates .

“Eyes are on downtown L.A. and its comeback since COVID and openings of this nature point to signs that hint at that possibility,” Breijo said.

She added, “I want to be very clear that especially in terms of the Original Pantry and Cole’s re-openings, these are really big swings and shouldn’t be seen as a bellwether on an L.A. comeback.”

She pointed out that both took different routes to reviving failing businesses, with the Pantry turning to a nonprofit and Cole’s finding new private ownership.

“These openings offer a lot of hope, and I think both owners went into this knowing that their businesses are going to need support,” Breijo said.

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Surprise, surprise: Customers don’t want change

One element of reporting that caught Breijo off guard was complaints from longtime patrons of both eateries, who were more upset about changes than they were excited about their returns.

“The amount of pessimism and negativity online and on review websites was a bit surprising,” Breijo said. “Angelenos feel almost territorial of these places we hold so dear, and you saw a lot of, ‘It’s not the same L.A. that I grew up in.’”

Breijo pointed to fans’ disappointment that the Pantry is no longer open 24 hours. As for Cole’s, the white tableclothes and new menu items have some saying “it’s too bougie,” Breijo said.

“You have to remember that people, patrons, weren’t visiting the restaurants to the extent that they needed to stay open as they were previously run,” Breijo said. “Both restaurants are keeping history in mind while also trying to find a way to operate.”

The week’s biggest stories

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Environmental, safety concerns

L.A. is building a fence around MacArthur Park desperate to curb drugs and crime.

Sustained improvement has proved difficult, and in recent years the park has seen a new surge in drug dealing and addiction.

L.A. County wants to talk with neighbors of the Chiquita Canyon trash juice explosion.

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the L.A. River following a powerful storm.

Tech surges and crashes

AI giant Anthropic’s record IPO nets huge windfall for L.A. investors.

Anthropic raised $107.3 billion in a record IPO, and its shares jumped 17% on their first day, giving the AI company a market value above $1.3 trillion.

The University of California system jumps into AI with systemwide OpenAI deal as faculty urge caution.

Changes underway...maybe

What the Senate’s permitting reform bill could mean for California from transmission lines to pipelines.

The U.S. Senate has advanced a major federal permitting reform bill that would speed approvals for energy and infrastructure projects.

AT&T can phase out California copper landlines, FCC says.



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Things to do

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Today’s recipe

(Jean Wei / For The Times)

While I’m not the greatest of fan of casseroles, I do look forward to one my mother makes every Thanksgiving, one she learned while living in San Antonio. There’s nothing quite like a marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole. Here’s a recipe for this delicate and delightful dish. I can’t wait for Thursday.

Photo of the day

Cole’s classic beef French dip sandwich. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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