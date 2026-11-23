El Niño and king tides threaten California coast ahead of Thanksgiving
Your morning catch-up: Extreme coastal flooding looms for California, AI-taught grade schools land in L.A. and more big stories
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After the first atmospheric-river storm of the season hit California last week, the Golden State could head into Thanksgiving facing a triple threat of exceptionally high waves, high sea levels and significant rain all at once.
The dangerous weather is being fueled by El Niño, hot ocean temperatures and unusually powerful king tides that are among the highest in two decades.
Southern California’s coastline had already endured months of pounding from high sea levels, in part due to big swells from an unusually active hurricane season, my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II reported. That pushed seawater into homes in places such as Long Beach and Dana Point, eroded sandy beaches and undermined Highway 1 in Orange and Ventura counties.
The atmospheric-river storm also pummeled Northern California, bringing waist-high water to some San Francisco streets, inundating some buildings and leaving cars stuck on flooded freeways across the Bay Area.
“We have a pretty good indicator that the conditions we see now will translate into prolonged high sea levels throughout the November-December timeframe,” said Mark Merrifield, director of the Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Extreme flood threat in the Bay Area
As forecasters predict record sea levels for the California coast this week, the San Francisco Bay Area faces an added threat: The highest tides so far this year will coincide with the arrival of a strong storm, forecasters say.
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. The city was already reeling from last week’s powerful rainstorm, which brought more than 3 inches of rain to the area over two days.
Unlike SoCal, Northern California will also see a moderate to heavy rainstorm starting Tuesday, bringing larger breaking waves and adding to the potential for flooding.
Even San Francisco International Airport and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport are at risk of flooding, meteorologist Anamaria Navarrete told The Times.
More flooding in SoCal
There are no major storms in store for Southern California this week. Still, meteorologists warned that areas spared earlier damage from hurricanes Marie and Rachel could get hit with coastal flooding this week.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service warned that Orange and San Diego counties would see “extreme” risk from coastal flooding and high surf on Thanksgiving Day, and “major” impacts from coastal flooding on Tuesday, Wednesday and Black Friday.
The Oct. 27 coastal flooding damaged 114 homes and other structures in Huntington Beach alone and also hit Newport Beach hard — but forecasters warn that this week’s flooding may be worse.
“It’ll most likely be at least as bad as that, and it could be a little worse because we are actually expecting a little bit of higher surf,” said Philip Gonsalves, meteorologist with the weather service office in San Diego, which also issues forecasts for Orange County.
A solution to sea-level rise
As El Niño and rising seas bombard California, experts say it’s time for local governments to buy up vulnerable homes, rent them out and eventually restore the shoreline as some form of natural protection from the sea.
Climate adaptation experts say the proposed buy-and-rent-back strategy — which has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom twice — is better than pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into emergency seawalls, sandbags and berms that will inevitably wash away, my colleague Rosanna Xia reports.
Now, those experts say it’s not too late to try again.
The voluntary program would give homeowners the chance to move on their own terms — and sell their beachfront properties while they still have value — said state Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), who proposed the buy-and-rent-back idea in 2021.
Taxpayers, in turn, wouldn’t be burdened with the shocking costs of cleaning up after an emergency.
“We don’t want this to be a net loss to taxpayers. In some cases it could even be a gain. ...The whole idea of this proposal is: It pays itself off because we’re getting on top of this early,” Allen told fellow lawmakers in 2021.
Top stories
AI-taught grade schools in L.A.
- There’s a new cluster of private schools in Los Angeles that replaces teachers with AI and costs more than $75,000 per year, a price some L.A. parents are willing to pay.
- It’s experimental, expensive and controversial, but the parents and educators driving this disruption say it’s working.
City Council sabotaging Raman?
- City Controller Kenneth Mejia, one of Nithya Raman’s fiercest advocates during the mayoral campaign, has accused council members of trying to undermine her authority before she even takes office.
- Mejia assailed the council in recent days for placing two proposals for rewriting the City Charter on Friday’s meeting agenda, saying they were setting the stage for a last-minute power grab.
Democrats look to 2028
- The two weeks following the midterms have seen a flurry of activity, including a conference in Denver where more than a dozen influential Democrats laid out ideas for the party’s future.
- Allies of former Vice President Kamala Harris launched a draft committee urging her to run; similar committees also have sprung up for Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
- The party has secured a historic House majority of at least 258 seats, the largest since 1992.
More news
- Recent dramatic ICE arrests at Seattle’s airport enraged passengers and state officials.
- Dozens of very vivid, rare snakes were released into the wild in California, with many more to come.
- A missing 19-year-old Marine was found dead after weeks-long search in Southern California.
- Dozens of dogs that were recovered in Pasadena need fur-ever homes. Here’s how you can help.
Commentary and opinion
- A possible stock market crash means that California and Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra need to wise up, argues columnist George Skelton.
- Restaurant critic Jenn Harris says to stop with the matcha latte insanity. It’s ruining her tea!
- A blue Texas is a monumental shift that’s already reshaping the 2028 presidential race, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak.
Editor’s pick
38 time-tested essential Thanksgiving recipes for turkey, stuffing, pies and sides. It’s Super Bowl week for cooks and we have you covered.
More picks
- The life and career of L.A.’s power lunch architect, illuminated in three powerful new museum exhibits.
Things to do
- 🎁 Find the perfect gift at these 20 festive L.A. holiday markets and craft fairs.
- 🤲🏾 This totally L.A. arts workshop inspires a gratitude practice that may change your brain.
- 📚 Preparing for El Niño? Here are three books that explain El Niño, La Niña and why chaotic skies still surprise us.
Today’s recipe
As you start prepping for Thanksgiving dinner, consider this recipe for dinner rolls that was first published in “The Gift of Southern Cooking,” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock. Peacock says the rolls are an edible manifestation of love and care for those you share them with.
So the chef encourages you to use the highest-quality ingredients you can — dusty, well-cured russet potatoes, organic King Arthur flour and organic sugar.
Question for you
What is your budget for Thanksgiving dinner? Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
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Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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