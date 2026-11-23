Extreme flooding of the coast from rising seawater is possible from the San Francisco Bay to San Diego.

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After the first atmospheric-river storm of the season hit California last week, the Golden State could head into Thanksgiving facing a triple threat of exceptionally high waves, high sea levels and significant rain all at once.

The dangerous weather is being fueled by El Niño, hot ocean temperatures and unusually powerful king tides that are among the highest in two decades.

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Southern California’s coastline had already endured months of pounding from high sea levels, in part due to big swells from an unusually active hurricane season, my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II reported . That pushed seawater into homes in places such as Long Beach and Dana Point, eroded sandy beaches and undermined Highway 1 in Orange and Ventura counties.

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The atmospheric-river storm also pummeled Northern California, bringing waist-high water to some San Francisco streets, inundating some buildings and leaving cars stuck on flooded freeways across the Bay Area.

“We have a pretty good indicator that the conditions we see now will translate into prolonged high sea levels throughout the November-December timeframe,” said Mark Merrifield, director of the Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Extreme flood threat in the Bay Area

As forecasters predict record sea levels for the California coast this week, the San Francisco Bay Area faces an added threat: The highest tides so far this year will coincide with the arrival of a strong storm, forecasters say.

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San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel . The city was already reeling from last week’s powerful rainstorm, which brought more than 3 inches of rain to the area over two days.

Caltrans employees work to unclog drains in floodwater near Highway 101 on Wednesday in San Francisco. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

Unlike SoCal, Northern California will also see a moderate to heavy rainstorm starting Tuesday, bringing larger breaking waves and adding to the potential for flooding.

Even San Francisco International Airport and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport are at risk of flooding, meteorologist Anamaria Navarrete told The Times.

More flooding in SoCal

There are no major storms in store for Southern California this week. Still, meteorologists warned that areas spared earlier damage from hurricanes Marie and Rachel could get hit with coastal flooding this week.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service warned that Orange and San Diego counties would see “extreme” risk from coastal flooding and high surf on Thanksgiving Day, and “major” impacts from coastal flooding on Tuesday, Wednesday and Black Friday.

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The Oct. 27 coastal flooding damaged 114 homes and other structures in Huntington Beach alone and also hit Newport Beach hard — but forecasters warn that this week’s flooding may be worse.

“It’ll most likely be at least as bad as that, and it could be a little worse because we are actually expecting a little bit of higher surf,” said Philip Gonsalves, meteorologist with the weather service office in San Diego, which also issues forecasts for Orange County.

A solution to sea-level rise

As El Niño and rising seas bombard California, experts say it’s time for local governments to buy up vulnerable homes, rent them out and eventually restore the shoreline as some form of natural protection from the sea.

A wave crashes against homes along the Long Beach Peninsula in October during a particularly high tide. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Climate adaptation experts say the proposed buy-and-rent-back strategy — which has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom twice — is better than pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into emergency seawalls, sandbags and berms that will inevitably wash away, my colleague Rosanna Xia reports.

Now, those experts say it’s not too late to try again.

The voluntary program would give homeowners the chance to move on their own terms — and sell their beachfront properties while they still have value — said state Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), who proposed the buy-and-rent-back idea in 2021.

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Taxpayers, in turn, wouldn’t be burdened with the shocking costs of cleaning up after an emergency.

“We don’t want this to be a net loss to taxpayers. In some cases it could even be a gain. ...The whole idea of this proposal is: It pays itself off because we’re getting on top of this early,” Allen told fellow lawmakers in 2021.

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There’s a new cluster of private schools in Los Angeles that replaces teachers with AI and costs more than $75,000 per year, a price some L.A. parents are willing to pay.

It’s experimental, expensive and controversial, but the parents and educators driving this disruption say it’s working.

City Council sabotaging Raman?

City Controller Kenneth Mejia, one of Nithya Raman’s fiercest advocates during the mayoral campaign, has accused council members of trying to undermine her authority before she even takes office.

Mejia assailed the council in recent days for placing two proposals for rewriting the City Charter on Friday’s meeting agenda, saying they were setting the stage for a last-minute power grab.

Democrats look to 2028

The two weeks following the midterms have seen a flurry of activity, including a conference in Denver where more than a dozen influential Democrats laid out ideas for the party’s future.

Allies of former Vice President Kamala Harris launched a draft committee urging her to run; similar committees also have sprung up for Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The party has secured a historic House majority of at least 258 seats, the largest since 1992.

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Editor’s pick

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The life and career of L.A.’s power lunch architect, illuminated in three powerful new museum exhibits.

Things to do

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Lisa Boone, Cole LoCurto and Unique Markets)

Today’s recipe

(Cody Reiss / Los Angeles Times)

As you start prepping for Thanksgiving dinner, consider this recipe for dinner rolls that was first published in “The Gift of Southern Cooking,” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock. Peacock says the rolls are an edible manifestation of love and care for those you share them with.

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So the chef encourages you to use the highest-quality ingredients you can — dusty, well-cured russet potatoes, organic King Arthur flour and organic sugar.

Question for you

What is your budget for Thanksgiving dinner? Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

The Fonda Theatre, a jewel of Old Hollywood, is turning 100. (Brian Feinzimer / For The Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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