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Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra received a welcome card from Sacramento’s premier fiscal guru last week. The message: Current state spending is unsustainable and watch out for a stock market crash.

That’s not the sort of greeting this cautious incoming governor likes to hear. No new governor would, but especially one who isn’t known for boldness and rapid decisions — a career liberal who, like most Democratic politicians in California, cultivates alliances with spending lobbies such as public employee unions and healthcare advocates.

But this particular gloomy message from nonpartisan Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek should open the eyes of millions more people than the governor-elect and his team of advisors. It’s worth the attention of anyone who has invested money in a retirement account such as an IRA or 401(k).

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“U.S. households have dramatically increased their ownership of stocks over the last four years, pushing their stock holdings to 175% above historical norms,” the analyst wrote in his annual California Fiscal Outlook.

“Debt taken on by investors to buy stocks has more than doubled over the last three years.…. Stock prices are at historic highs rivaled only by the dot-com boom.”

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Many of us remember how the dot-com bust deflated our retirement savings.

“While the stock market’s recent run has been great for many investors and the state budget,” Petek wrote, “it now appears to have advanced to a dangerous stage. The risk now facing state revenues is that this boom, like many in the past, will abruptly end in a bust.”

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Petek has unassailable credentials. He’s a career market analyst and student of various states’ budgets, including California’s. Before being appointed by the Legislature to be its chief fiscal advisor in 2019, Petek oversaw Standard & Poor’s ratings on California government and had a hand in assessing this state’s creditworthiness.

In Sacramento, lawmakers anxiously listen to what Petek has to say — even if they don’t always follow his advice, which is often a tough sell politically.

“The recent market run-up shares several common characteristics with past speculative bubbles that eventually ended with crashes,” Petek warned. “Enthusiasm builds into a euphoria in which investors go all in on stocks, often taking on large amounts of debt to do so. Stock prices rise so high they become divorced from underlying fundamentals like company profits….

“In fact, the market has moved sideways since June… On top of this, financing for AI might be tightening.”

And as Petek was releasing his report, tech stocks indeed were falling.

In summary, Petek asserted “there is a clear and present risk of a market crash.”

That could severely mess up Becerra’s first year as governor — and his second year and whole term.

He’d either need to dramatically cut spending — including popular safety net programs for the poor — or boldly raise taxes. Probably he and the Legislature would do both, moves that could cost some politicians their jobs.

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If stocks crashed, annual state budget deficits would exceed $30 billion, “almost certainly necessitating [spending] cuts or revenue increases,” Petek said.

Targeted for cuts surely would be the programs that Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have expanded in recent years — especially Medi-Cal healthcare for the poor, including undocumented adult immigrants, plus child care and in-home supportive services. There’s a long list.

Of course, everyone — politicians and voters alike — would call for socking the rich harder. They’re easy targets. But we’ve already got the highest income tax rates in the nation and wealthy people have been heading for the border. The top 1% of earners supply between 40% to 50% of the state income tax, which feeds 70% of the state’s general fund.

One reason state finances are in such shambles is our unreliable roller coaster tax system that badly needs to be updated. Politicians never have the guts to do it. Some taxes would be cut, but others raised.

We rely too heavily on rich people’s capital gains. When they prosper, money pours into the state treasury and the politicians spend it. When stocks tumble, the revenue dwindles and we wind up where Petek is warning us about.

Even in boom times, the state couldn’t afford what it did in recent years, Petek wrote: maintain existing programs while adding new ones.

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Regardless of whether there’s a crash next year, Petek advises Becerra and the Legislature to prepare for the inevitable by saving more and paying down the state’s “wall of debt.”

If the market does crash, Petek said, it would require the equivalent of another Proposition 3 to balance the state books. That measure permanently cemented the state’s highest income tax rates into the California constitution. So we’d need to push the rates even higher — up to, say, 16%? Forget it.

The most likely ultimate response when the new governor and Legislature enact the next budget: Deja vu. More gimmickry while kicking the can down the road, never throwing it in the trash.

The immediate response from Becerra’s shop and legislative leaders after Petek issued his warning? Essentially mush not worth repeating.

None of this is new, of course. Petek and his predecessors have been warning about overspending, undersaving and an unstable tax system for years. The politicians have basically nodded and yawned.

To their credit, this year they did trim Medi-Cal services for undocumented immigrants — services Becerra would like to restore. They also placed Proposition 2 on the ballot requiring the governor and lawmakers to save more. It passed.

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Now, Becerra needs to move unusually fast. He must propose his first budget by Jan. 10.

He’d be wise to soon have a long chat with Petek.

What else you should be reading

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Law & Order: Can prosecutors block Newsom’s move to wipe out death sentences? It’s unlikely, experts say

The L.A. Times Special: Democrats will soon represent the reddest parts of coastal Orange County in Sacramento

Until next week,

George Skelton

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