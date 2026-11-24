Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote on the company’s GTC event in Berlin on Oct. 21, 2026.

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As the U.S. stock market continued its wild ride on Monday — staging a frenzied rally on the heels of Friday’s equally frenzied selloff — a California company was the center of attention.

This time, all eyes were on Santa Clara based microchip maker Nvidia and its on-again, off-again CEO Jensen Huang. The leather-jacket wearing sexagenarian was forced to resign earlier this month following revelations of at least two extramarital affairs, one with a woman U.S. officials suspect is a Chinese spy.

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But after intense lobbying from President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several members of Trump’s inner circle, Nvidia reinstated Huang on Monday. The company’s stock soared about 30%.

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How hard did Trump push for Huang’s reinstatement?

On his social media platform, Trump posted an edited version of the iconic photo of him standing with a bloody face and raised fist after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear. Only this time, instead of Trump, it’s a bloodied Huang clutching a red bra triumphantly overhead .

The story behind the market hasn’t changed

All of this locker room B.S. might be funny to some if the global economy weren’t hanging in the balance. Or if the livelihoods of so many retired Americans — and of any who hope to retire someday — didn’t depend so heavily on the markets.

The underlying concern is simple. For the last three years, investors have rushed to pour money into companies like Nvidia that provide the infrastructure for artificial intelligence: microchips, cloud computing, data centers. The worry is that their stock prices have inflated far beyond any rational estimate of their true worth: a classic bubble.

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More troubling, so much money has flowed into AI that it is probably too big to fail without imperiling the rest of the U.S. economy.

Even if you don’t buy AI-related stocks, the people managing your retirement accounts almost certainly do. Peek inside the most popular mutual funds at Vanguard or Fidelity and you’re bound to find a whole lot of Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Meta (Facebook) stock. Most tech companies are up to their eyeballs in AI investments.

Since early October, the air has been slowly and quietly leaking out of that bubble, with tech stock prices dropping steadily without a big, headline-grabbing shock. People who keep a close eye on their retirement savings (like me!) felt mild heartburn but nobody seemed to be panicking.

Interrupting a bursting bubble?

Then last week, San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic — which makes Claude — pulled off the largest initial public offering in history and was worth around $1.5 trillion on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, when the new stocks started trading on the public market, they shot up even higher, pushing the company’s value over $2 trillion at one point.

Was everything right with the world again? Not even close.

On Friday, investors got the jitters, dumping Anthropic stock and everything else AI related. The selloff wiped out all of the 2026 gains for the tech-heavy Nasdaq and pushed broader markets such as the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 into “correction” territory, meaning they were down 10% or more from their recent highs.

On Monday, the pendulum swung just as wildly back the other way.

Where’s it all going to end? Nobody knows. But one thing is almost guaranteed: The spotlight will stay firmly on California — Silicon Valley in particular — while the drama plays out.

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Top stories

Seawater floods businesses and homes along Pacific Coast Highway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach on Oct. 27. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Historic flooding threat

Extreme flooding on the California coast from rising seawater is possible from the San Francisco Bay to San Diego this week.

Although Northern California will be facing a storm Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and Southern California will not, both regions could see record-high sea levels.

Communities along the state’s coast are racing to protect their homes.

ADU fever in L.A.

New data show the city leads the state in accessory dwelling units, which made up a significant share of L.A.’s overall permitting.

Of all housing permits issued, 41.2% were for ADUs, well above the state average of 26.2%.

That’s no surprise, since many developers have pivoted from large projects to smaller ones, saying that big developments don’t make financial sense in the current market.

School phone bans

Phone bans have now become common at U.S. schools after districts like LAUSD led the way. Despite positive signals, researchers find gains hard to pin down.

Los Angeles Unified’s phone ban, backed largely by lockable pouches, has been unevenly followed.

Although cellphone bans in schools take different forms across California, they have changed the classroom vibe and educators are hopeful.

More news

Editor’s pick

California Terror shadowed the 1984 L.A. Olympics. It offers lessons for 2028 We think back to the 1984 Summer Games in L.A. as a feel-good moment of Reagan’s America and Tom Bradley’s Los Angeles. But the specter of violence shadowed the festivities even 17 years before 9/11.

Things to do

Visitors walk through the jellyfish installation at Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure, an immersive nighttime experience at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

(Shelby Moore / For The Times; prop styling by Sofia Branco Kraft / For The Times; food styling by Caroline K. Hwang / For The Times)

If you’re looking for a stuffing recipe for the holidays, Jing Gao’s mala spice stuffing is a great option. The warm flavors of traditional hardy herbs — sage and rosemary — are mixed with a chile-spice blend that adds a layer of complexity. These heady spices make a fragrant stuffing that might be the star of the Thanksgiving table.

Question for you

What is one tip for hosting Thanksgiving dinner on a budget?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Inside this observatory in the hills above Pioneertown, where Joshua trees stand proud in dry desert ground, is an off-grid printmaking studio (David Fouts / For The Times)

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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