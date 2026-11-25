A metal sculpture of Bigfoot welcomes visitors to the tiny community of Happy Camp in Siskiyou County.

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As an anxious nation prepares to gather with distant relatives, choke down piles of dry turkey and desperately try to steer clear of politics, the Trump administration has released long-hidden records concerning a notorious monster.

No, not that one! We’ll probably never see all of those files.

I’m talking about Bigfoot. The shy and soulful brute who, according to legend, has roamed the forests of America — and California, in particular — for thousands of years. The subject of countless blurry photos. The creature some Native Americans called Sasquatch.

Thanks to a recent document dump from the U.S. Forest Service , we have some new material to pore over, argue about and, if we’re very lucky, use to distract that drunk uncle from his lecture at the holiday dinner table on gender in high school sports.

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The most tantalizing of the newly released records is a 1982 investigation by two federal officials into suspicious footprints found in Oregon’s Umatilla National Forest . On June 17 of that year, the government men — one a Forest Service biologist and the other a tracker for the U.S. Border Patrol — examined, photographed and made plaster casts of prints in the Mill Creek Watershed.

Turns out, they weren’t terribly impressed.

Rodney L. Johnson, the biologist, was struck by the regularity of the stride: almost exactly 4 feet long no matter the slope. The footprints didn’t “shorten on uphill grade, lengthen on downhill grade” the way one would expect, he wrote.

Also, the prints had a distinct beginning and end along the trail. They never veered off into the woods the way nearby bear tracks did.

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And there was little or no “forest litter” — pine needles and other detritus generally found on a trail — inside the prints. It all appeared to have been brushed aside before the prints were made.

Federal investigators were not impressed

All of which struck Johnson as pretty “unnatural.” He concluded the prints were made by something other than “a 300 pound plus two footed being.”

His colleague, the tracker, was more blunt. “My opinion is that the tracks were a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax,” he wrote.

As you can imagine, those are fightin’ words on countless websites, podcasts and social media groups where self-proclaimed “cryptozoologists” and “Squatchers” obsessively critique sightings and cheerfully debate the hairy beast’s origins.

In one well-read cryptozoology thread on Reddit , some questioned the investigators’ conclusions while others cheered the hoaxers.

“You can’t underestimate what people will do for entertainment out in the boonies,” one user wrote.

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Another responded, “Hillbillies do weird sh*t when we’re bored. My buddies and I spent about 10 years faking bigfoot evidence.”

Fine, but such confessions will probably never be enough to deter the semi-scientific efforts of websites like the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization , which has posted a database of reported sightings, including 470 in California. The most recent came just before last Thanksgiving, at Manker Flats, a popular campground at the base of Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

A woman camping with her teenage son and two nephews reported hearing rocks land near their tent at 3:30 a.m. “They had to be thrown from a distance with some force,” she wrote. And “there had to be some sort of expertise in the way the rocks rolled and got close but didn’t hit the tent.”

It’s not entirely clear why she blamed an exotic and mythical boogeyman instead of a mischievous kid with a decent arm, but I’m glad she did.

Drunk uncles see wily boogeymen everywhere — immigrants, socialists, the media — so we can probably distract them with this for hours.

Top stories

Carmelita Kelly Miller, an energy equity strategist, speaks to the media before the public forum for Pacific Gas and Electric’s rate increase request in Sacramento on Thursday. (Sara Nevis / For The Times)

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California’s electricity rate hikes

Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra has vowed to freeze electricity rates, but the current five members of the state Public Utilities Commission, all appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are voting to raise them.

The commission approved two Pacific Gas & Electric rate hikes this year that let the company begin billing customers for $2.2 billion, boosting bills by 2.5%.

A third proposal to raise San Diego Gas & Electric customers’ bills by 3.7% was delayed for a vote next month.

California king tides

California weathered the first day of this week’s king tides without major damage, but record-setting sea levels are likely in the coming days in some parts of Southern California.

By Wednesday morning, evacuation warnings had begun to pop up for coastal areas across the state as forecasters said the potential for flooding would increase on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nvidia’s stunning U-turn

Nvidia rehired co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive less than a week after signaling his departure, a stunning reversal after pressure from President Trump and prominent investors.

Huang’s return to Nvidia’s leadership helped lift shares, but investigations and looming congressional hearings over national security and company governance could affect the chipmaker’s central role in AI.

Columnist Michael Hiltzik says Huang’s return to Nvidia makes everyone involved look corrupt.

More news

Columnist Mark Z. Barabak explains how California got it right this midterm election with a timely, noncontroversial vote count.

explains how California got it right this midterm election with a timely, noncontroversial vote count. News and culture critic Lorraine Ali asks, who is the worst? Cheating tech billionaires and grifty politicians, or the fictional thugs of “GTA.”

Editor’s pick

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$25 for a bean and cheese burrito? Burbank airport food vendors were forced to drop prices.

DC Studios has a new boss. Can he revive the comic book franchise?

Things to do

“Believe…In Holiday Magic” lights up the Disneyland sky with fireworks and projections. (Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort)

Today’s recipe

(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

This roasted turkey recipe is perfect for Thanksgiving because it is simple to prepare, prepped the day before you need it, and tastes great with no basting.

Here’s more all-time best Thanksgiving turkey recipes from the Times’ Food team.

Photo of the day

Visitors watch as planes land and take off at Clutter’s Park — a hot spot for aviation enthusiasts — in El Segundo, which has become a destination for a wide range of companies and a draw for families raising kids. Here are 17 things to eat, see and do in the South Bay city. (Kayla Bartkowski/For The Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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