People gas up at the Flying J station in Ehrenberg, Ariz., just across the border from Blythe, where gas prices are $2 higher.

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Half of the booths inside Garcia’s Restaurant in Blythe the afternoon of Nov. 20 were filled with families, truckers and travelers enjoying entrees from chile rellenos to chicken enchiladas.

A considerable portion of the parking lot at a Red Roof Inn was also full, while a line six cars deep waited at a nearby Starbucks drive-thru.

Commerce along Blythe’s busiest artery, Hobsonway and Lovekin Boulevard, was steady. One industry’s struggles, however, are raising concern.

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City officials and business owners contend that gas station business is drying up in this desert town situated on the California-Arizona border along the Colorado River due to high taxes, a huge difference in prices between the states and, more recently, an Iran war spike.

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“People are pumping less gas around here,” said Blythe Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez. “It’s just too expensive ... we have to make Blythe more competitive or this could drag us all down.”

Essential California visited Blythe and spoke with Rodriguez to see what was happening.

A Valero gas station in Blythe show gas at $5.69 for regular unleaded. Just across the border in Ehrenberg, Ariz., regular unleaded goes for $3.65. (Tara Howard/For The Times)

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The loneliest place in Blythe

Roughly 13,000 drivers traverse Hobsonway and Lovekin daily. Nearby businesses benefit from proximity, Rodriguez said.

A quarter-mile south, however, activity is far from bustling.

Forty-four pumps across the Valero, Chevron, Union 76 and VP Racing Fuels gas stations were quiet that Friday despite sitting next to the state border that around 30,000 people cross per day , according to Arizona Department of Transportation figures.

Rodriguez said high gas prices were chasing customers away.

VP Racing posted the most competitive price on 87 unleaded gas at $5.59 a gallon, while Chevron offered $7.99 a gallon as the top diesel price.

None of the stations hit 50% capacity, and most saw three or fewer drivers while their accompanying mini marts were barely patronized during an hour of observation.

Prices at the Flying J gas station in Ehrenberg, Ariz., just across the border from Blythe, where gas is $2 higher. (Tara Howard/For The Times)

Heading to greener pastures

The gas oasis of Ehrenberg sits across the Colorado River in Arizona with two stations and a few fast-food restaurants.

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The Flying J Travel Center boasts 44 pumps — 10 exclusively for trucks — with 90% to 95% usage over an hour of observation.

On the north side, no fewer than 20 of the 28 pumps at the Ehrenberg 76 were in use.

The price of gas at both locations, posted on blazing digital banners, was $3.65 for 87, while Union 76 offered the cheapest diesel at $6.09.

Blythe’s R & R Mini Mart, which is owned by the family of Blythe Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez, has seen plummeting sales. Rodriguez, behind the counter, says the situation has only grown worse for local gas stations crippled by high California taxes and, more recently, by the Iran war’s effect on prices. (Tara Howard/For The Times)

A widening gap

Rodriguez knows well the challenges of running a gas station.

His family purchased R & R Mini Mart in Blythe in 1987 and installed tanks and an independent gas station, with the pumps providing a steady income stream.

That was until the gap in prices between the states — fueled by increasing and new California taxes — was more than a $1.

In 2023, Rodriguez and his brothers closed the city’s only independent gas station, though his family continued to run the mini mart. The separation in gas prices between states was about $1.80 at that time, according to Rodriguez.

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That Friday, the difference was $1.90 for diesel and $1.94 for 87.

Johnny Rodriguez, right, and Dan Smith outside Callan Oil. Dan Smith owns Callan Oil, a bulk fuel business that neighbors R & R Mini Mart. (Tara Howard/For The Times)

Customers struggle with high prices

Dan Smith, owner of bulk fuel distributor Callan Oil, says he’s heard concerns from customers who buy gas from him to sell at their stations.

The latest blow, Smith said, was California increasing its excise tax from 61.2 cents per gallon of gas to 63.4 on July 1.

“That’s supposedly for roads and transportation, but around here, we don’t see any of these improvements,” Smith said. “It’s just another setback for gas station owners and particularly for border towns where the better option is right around the corner.”

What worries Rodriguez most is that travelers stopping in Arizona are likely bypassing Blythe entirely.

“If you’re getting gas in Ehrenberg, then you’re probably not stopping until you’re in Los Angeles or Phoenix,” he said.

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Prices at the Flying J gas station in Ehrenberg, Ariz., just across the border from Blythe, where gas is $2 higher. (Tara Howard/For The Times)

Arizona wants California gas customers

Blythe isn’t alone.

Inside Edition visited Needles, Calif ., and found a Mobil gas station scant on customers. Most drivers traveled a mile and a half across the border to find savings of as much as $3 per gallon.

Conversely, Ben Smithwick, executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, said his town’s gas stations and adjacent restaurants, stores and businesses have benefited from a surge of California drivers.

“The growing number of California plates we are seeing at our local gas stations and local businesses in Yuma County is a direct result of the overzealous regulations and staggering tax burdens pushing people out of the Golden State,” Smithwick wrote in an email. “Residents of neighboring Imperial Valley, in particular, are voting with their wallets, finding that the Yuma region offers the affordability and common-sense economic environment that California currently lacks.”

Cars pass the California sign as they enter the state from Arizona on the I-10. (Tara Howard/For The Times)

Can a tax exemption zone help?

In May 2025, Rodriguez, Blythe business leaders and gas station owners proposed a Border Fuel Tax Exemption Zone .

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The zone would allow for “geographically limited exemption from state fuel taxes for stations within 20 miles of the Arizona border.” Rodriguez and others believe this “would restore competitiveness, protect rural jobs, and improve tax efficiency.”

They began working with state Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio) to draft statewide legislation to help Blythe and other border towns.

Gonzalez lost his reelection bid earlier this month to Democratic candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez, who takes office Dec. 7.

“I will speak to her about this opportunity to help our communities,” Rodriguez said. “We need a chance to be competitive.”

The week’s biggest stories

(Caylo Seals / Getty Images)

Southern California shakes

A magnitude 5 earthquake rattles Southern California, followed by its 4.5 aftershock.

The temblor was centered off Hermosa Beach and caused ceiling panels to fall and glass panes to shatter at LAX’s Terminal 7.

The temblor should be a wake-up call for Southern California.

Storms, king tides and beaches

A series of storms is headed for Southern California, with the heaviest rain coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is warning of several approaching storm systems expected to produce widespread rain, strong, gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms.

What’s next for Southern California’s sea turtles after a historic hatch.

Officials identify a woman whose body washed ashore in Newport Beach.

Unexpected mountain deaths

A 14-year-old died as two teens fell down Pine Mountain near Wrightwood.

It was the second death of a hiker in the mountain range in less than a week. Just days earlier a father died in a 500-foot fall while helping his son on an icy mountain trail.

Linebacker Solomon Nash’s defense keys St. John Bosco’s 55-33 defeat of Corona Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division I football championship.

St. John Bosco’s win before 7,005 spectators marked its fifth Division I title in coach Jason Negro’s 17 seasons.

Marquez defeats San Fernando for the Los Angeles City Section Division II football title; Roosevelt wins Division III.

Black Friday and the economy

Black Friday in an uncertain economy results in long lines and short shopping lists.

Holiday spending in Los Angeles is projected to rise 13% this year, with households expected to spend more than the national average.

New home sales hit a high in 2026 as builders slashed prices and subsidized mortgages.



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Editor’s pick

California Inside the L.A. library parking lot that has become a haven for homeless women Although women make up roughly a third of all homeless people in the L.A. area, they represent almost half of people living out of their cars. Every night, about two dozen sleep in one of L.A.’s sanctioned parking lots.

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(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

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☀️ Ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, American Girl dolls and more wholesome picks from Lacey Chabert, the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, for her perfect Sunday.

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A new statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe, known as the “Madre Peregrina” (Pilgrim Mother), and an accompanying interactive experience are being hosted by the Los Angeles Roman Catholic Archdiocese until the Mexican patron saint’s feast day next month. 🎁 These 15 L.A. museum gift shops are way more fun than shopping on Amazon.



Today’s recipe

(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Former L.A. Times cooking editor Genevieve Ko delivered a new spin on the classic Spanish dish, gambas al ajillo. She uses sherry, but makes sure that nothing gets in the way of the garlic and shrimp, even with powerful complementary flavors like guindilla chiles.

Photo of the day

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles welcomes the Madre Peregrina, a life-size, three-dimensional reproduction of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, as part of an international pilgrimage marking the approach of the 500th anniversary of the apparitions at Mission San Gabriel Arcangel on Nov. 24. The sculpture was created by Mexico City artist Jorge Ismael Rodriguez Lopez de Lara. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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