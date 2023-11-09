LA Times Today: Highlights of Newsom’s China trip, in style and substance
Governor Gavin Newsom was in China last week, meeting with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping. They spoke of shared interests, like our intertwined economies and climate goals, even as the tensions between Washington, D.C. and Beijing remain frosty.
But as Newsom continues to beef up his resume in political realms outside of the Golden State, a new poll shows not all Californians are happy about his split focus, with his popularity tumbling even among Democrats.
Laurel Rosenhall is the Sacramento bureau chief for the L.A. Times and traveled with the governor to China.
