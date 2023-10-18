LA Times Today: Newsom moves toward center in second term, with actions on drug laws, mental health and labor
Governor Gavin Newsom has finished signing and vetoing bills for the year. He signed nearly 85% of the roughly 1,000 bills the Democratic legislature sent him.
But did his actions on other bills like drug laws and mental health send a signal that he’s moving toward the political center?
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall has written about the possible political shift in Sacramento.
