LA Times Today: Newsom is mesmerized by the growth of driverless cars. Other California Democrats, not so much
The future of transportation, according to Governor Gavin Newsom, is driverless.
Newsom recently toured a Tesla factory in China, trying out autonomous cars and reaffirming California’s position as a leader in driverless technology.
But L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall wrote that Newsom’s enthusiasm for a driverless future isn’t matched by California officials.
