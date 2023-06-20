LA Times Today: NIMBYism over homeless housing spans race and politics, firing up suburban protests
Tensions are rising in Hacienda Heights, where temporary housing for the homeless at a former Motel 6 could become permanent. Neighbors there are protesting, saying, “Not in my backyard.”
Staff writer Ruben Vives explained what’s at stake to Lisa McRee.
