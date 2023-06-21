LA Times Today: Orange County looks to redeem its fabled ‘Road to Summer,’ one seedy motel at a time
Orange County’s Beach Boulevard is known as the “Road to Summer.”
For decades, families traveled to the area for summer getaways and entertainment. But now, local cities are combating crime and drug use at motels in the area.
L.A. Times reporter Gabriel San Roman told Lisa McRee about the efforts to revitalize Beach Boulevard.
