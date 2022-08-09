LA Times Today: L.A. group takes up paintbrushes to defend street safety

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

You know the saying “Nobody walks in L.A.”



Of course, for all the cars jamming up the freeways in rush hour, there are plenty of pedestrians in Los Angeles. But without clearly marked crosswalks, walking in L.A. can be deadly.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about how groups are taking street safety into their own hands.



Here’s what Patt says.