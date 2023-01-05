LA Times Today: A tribute to L.A.’s most eligible bachelor, P-22

He was L.A.'s most eligible bachelor predator: a mountain lion named P-22 who roamed the hills of Griffith Park and charmed the city.



After he sustained life-threatening injuries last month, wildlife officials euthanized P-22, prompting thousands of fans to post remembrances of the famous puma.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison shared what made P-22 so special.