LA Times Today: L.A.-area Muslims to help homeless on skid row in final days of Ramadan

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. For 30 days, Muslims around the globe abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. Another crucial element of the fast is being of service to others.



For more than two decades, the L.A.-based ILM Foundation has organized interfaith volunteers from across Southern California. Their collective efforts culminate in an annual event on Skid Row, where they offer direct assistance to its vulnerable unhoused population. The event is called Humanitarian Day. Here’s a closer look at how it comes together.