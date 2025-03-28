Rebuilding L.A.: Help for Angelenos

Los Angeles County property owners have until Monday to enroll in the government-run debris clearance program for the Eaton and Palisades fires.
Wildfire smoke is dangerous, but when flames engulf homes, releasing harmful chemicals, that poses another health threat.
Losing your home is a paperwork nightmare. But preparing in advance can help.
By the time evacuation warnings come, you may not have a lot of time to think. That’s why it pays to prepare in advance.
Managing your property is one of the most important ways you can plan ahead for big fires.
Hoping to see if your home is still standing or what can be salvaged from the rubble? Here are precautions you should take.
More than 30,000 insurance claims have been filed after the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires, according to the new tracker.
If you opt into the county’s free debris removal program, your damaged car will be removed. But you have the option of removing your car on your own. Here are the steps you need to take.
My house didn’t burn but ash from the L.A. fires fell in my yard. Can I eat from my garden? Is my soil safe?
Ash from urban wildfires is potentially full of heavy metals and other toxins. Here’s a guide for what to do if ash is covering your soil, plants and veggies.
Residents who lost their homes in the Palisades and Eaton fires can now sign up for toxic debris removal on the county’s website.
If you live in a part of the world at risk for wildfires, floods, blizzards, tornadoes or earthquakes, there are ways you can be financially prepared for disaster, beyond insurance.
‘When you look good, you feel good’: Black hairstylists offer free services to fire victims
In response to L.A.’s still-raging wildfires, hairstylists and barbers are offering free hair services to affected Angelenos.
Thousands have been displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires. Communal living is stressful, even in the best of times. Here’s how to cohabitate harmoniously.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 270 state-chartered banks, credit unions, and others will provide mortgage relief for property owners affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
The state has unveiled its revamped fire relief website offering a one-stop shop to help those affected by the L.A. County fires.
Digital files and crowd sourcing make recovering photos lost to Los Angeles-area fires a little bit easier.
Why are there water advisories related to neighborhoods burned by the Palisades and Eaton fire? Here’s a guide to understanding the toxic world of urban wildfires and contaminated water.
Wildfire victims may face stacks of bureaucratic paperwork, including insurance claims, requests for FEMA assistance and loan applications. Here’s the best way to get through it.
Explainer for people’s property taxes after a wildfire
A pulmonary doctor is warning survivors to wait, if they can, to visit their fire-damaged homes. If they do go into a burn zone, they should take precautions.
Five major banks offering mortgage relief in fire-ravaged L.A. region areas, Newsom announces
Five major banks will offer homeowners up to three months of forbearance on mortgage payments in areas devastated by the Southern California wildfires.
Free child care is bringing a sense of safety and normalcy to kids impacted by the L.A. fires, especially for those whose schools burned down.
Recovering essential documents lost to the Los Angeles-area fires can be daunting. One expert shares help and resources available.
If your home is still standing after this year’s wildfires, you may be wondering how to get out the clingy smell of smoke.
Officials warn of possible fraudulent GoFundMe accounts, the platform explains its verification process and experts share guidance on GoFundMe fundraisers.
Companies, businesses and nonprofits that are offering free supplies, resources and services to victims of the Los Angeles-area fires.
Those looking to assist residents affected by the Los Angeles County firestorm have a number of options to donate money, materials or their time.
FEMA is operating its services in L.A. County amid multiple active wildfires. Here is what you need to know, how to apply and avoid possible scams.
For those who lost their homes to the wildfires around Los Angeles, filing for an insurance claim is one of many tasks to take care of in the aftermath.
The deadly blazes could affect home insurance policies across the state.
Amid destructive wildfires and a home insurance crisis in California, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans to those without sufficient coverage.
The fund will probably consist of private donations that could be used to cover a range of expenses, including moving costs and wage reimbursements.