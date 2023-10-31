LA Times Today: A 19th century massacre, mostly forgotten, clouds plans for a shimmering tribal casino
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In Redding, California near the Sacramento River, three tribes are locked in a bloodless war over a proposal to build a nine-story casino on land they argue would either honor or desecrate their past.
L.A. Times staff writer Jim Rainey and staff photographer Carolyn Cole traveled to Redding Rancheria.
Jim joined Lisa McRee to explain the conflict.
L.A. Times staff writer Jim Rainey and staff photographer Carolyn Cole traveled to Redding Rancheria.
Jim joined Lisa McRee to explain the conflict.