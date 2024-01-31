Advertisement
California

Rents will increase for some L.A. tenants as COVID eviction protections end

Some renters who live in the city of Los Angeles will lose some eviction protections and will see their rents rise on Feb. 1, 2024.

By Tom Carroll
Attention, L.A. city renters: Your rent might be going up soon, and a particular eviction protection is ending.

A COVID-era protection for L.A. city renters against eviction due to delayed payment of rent is ending this Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Additionally, the COVID-era protection that has generally blocked rent hikes in the city of L.A. since early 2020 also expires Wednesday night.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

