Rents will increase for some L.A. tenants as COVID eviction protections end

Some renters who live in the city of Los Angeles will lose some eviction protections and will see their rents rise on Feb. 1, 2024.

Attention, L.A. city renters: Your rent might be going up soon, and a particular eviction protection is ending.



A COVID-era protection for L.A. city renters against eviction due to delayed payment of rent is ending this Wednesday, Jan. 31.



Additionally, the COVID-era protection that has generally blocked rent hikes in the city of L.A. since early 2020 also expires Wednesday night.