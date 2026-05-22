Resources & Advice

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Republican Steve Hilton says he has seen no evidence of voting fraud, contradicting Trump

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Altadena, CA - January 21: Wearing protective gear, Eaton fire victims Windy Crick, right, hugs her neighbor Ray Ahn

Palisades and Eaton fire survivors can defer 2025 property tax payments. Here’s how

Los Angeles fire survivors can apply for property tax deferment, with no penalties or interest until June 30, 2030.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, center, places fly pupae into a container to be dyed following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a Domestic New World Screwworm Sterile Fly Production Facility to combat the northward spread of NWS and protect American livestock, in Edinburg, Texas, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A flesh-eating worm from the 1960s is re-invading the U.S. Are CA cattle at risk?

Zuri Crawford, 20, shops for groceries

CalFresh eligibility is changing. Here’s what you need to know

INGLEWOOD, CA - JUNE 01: A "Vote Here" sign hangs on a fence outside Rogers Park Community Center on Monday, June 1, 2026, in Inglewood, CA. The Statewide Direct Primary Election is on June 2, 2026. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Your last-minute guide to election day challenges in California’s 2026 primary

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: A voter casts their vote inside the Westchester Family YMCA Annex on Monday, June 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. The Statewide Direct Primary Election is on June 2, 2026. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Your last-minute guide for in-person voting in California’s 2026 primary election

photo collage of a woman and child walking in a train station, a globe chandelier, a house and a car and a ceiling mural.

L.A. Times Concierge: ‘I’m interested in photography. What great L.A. historic sites should I capture?’

This photo provided by the California Department of Public Health shows Death Cap mushrooms. (CDPH viua AP)

As poisonings soar to record, health officials urge Californians not to pick or eat wild mushrooms

CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Tony Thurmond (D), Chad Bianco (R), Tom Steyer (D), Steve Hilton (R), Xavier Becerra (D), Katie Porter (D), Matt Mahan (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D) speak during CBS Television Stations' California Gubernatorial Debate on April 28, 2026 in Claremont, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for CBS Television Stations)

Your last-minute voter guide to the 2026 California governor’s race

Your last-minute voter guide to California’s 2026 primary election

How to talk to your kids about extremism online

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