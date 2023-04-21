LA Times Today: Remembering former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan passed away at his Brentwood home Wednesday night. He was 92 years old.



Riordan served as the 39th mayor of L.A. from 1993 to 2001. During his time in office, he helped the city rebound from the 1992 riots, expanded its police department and led the recovery from the Northridge Earthquake.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked back at the legacy of Richard Riordan.