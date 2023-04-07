LA Times Today: In a city rocked by corruption, Ridley-Thomas’ conviction brings public tributes, not scorn

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

When city councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was found guilty in a federal corruption case last month, the response from L.A.’s political establishment was markedly different from other city hall scandals. There was an outpouring of tributes instead of scorn and derision.



L.A. Times city hall reporter David Zahniser and L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith discuss Mark Ridley-Thomas’ legacy and the reactions to his fall from grace.