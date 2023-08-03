LA Times Today: Rockhounds fight for access to jewels of California desert

Geologists and rockhounds have been traveling to the Mojave Desert collecting rocks and minerals for nearly 100 years. But that might not be the case much longer.



An intense dispute is brewing between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and rockhounds.



LA. Times staff writer Louis Sahagun visited the site and wrote about the conflict.