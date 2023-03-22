LA Times Today: The real and complicated reasons why Los Angeles still has so many RV encampments

One hundred days into her tenure as mayor, Angelenos approve of the job Mayor Karen Bass is doing overall. But there are still lingering doubts as to whether she can address the homelessness crisis on our streets.



RV encampments that have sprung up across the city are a particularly vexing problem for the Bass administration. L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith wrote an opinion piece outlining the complicated reasons why L.A. has so many RV encampments.