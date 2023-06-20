LA Times Today: Migrants sent to Sacramento by DeSantis speak out
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Migrants looking for safety in the United States after fleeing violence and poverty in South and Central America are now at the center of a political firestorm.
Last week, Texas governor Greg Abott sent a busload of migrants to L.A. Prior to that, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shipped two groups of migrants to California, chartering planes that landed in Sacramento.
L.A. Times reporter Mackenzie Mays spoke with some of the people on the flight who say they feel like they’ve been duped.
Last week, Texas governor Greg Abott sent a busload of migrants to L.A. Prior to that, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shipped two groups of migrants to California, chartering planes that landed in Sacramento.
L.A. Times reporter Mackenzie Mays spoke with some of the people on the flight who say they feel like they’ve been duped.