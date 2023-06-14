LA Times Today: Why hasn’t L.A. seen a big San Andreas quake recently? Researchers find a clue
A new study found that the drying Salton Sea could be delaying “the big one.” The new research comes from San Diego State University and the UC San Diego Scripps Institute of Oceanography. It found the shrinking Salton Sea might be reducing stress on the San Andreas Fault.
L.A. Times staff writer Ron Lin joined Lisa McRee to explain.
