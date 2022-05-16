LA Times Today: Sesame Street’s new San Diego theme park is full of surprises

While Anaheim may be home to the happiest place on earth, a new theme park has opened in San Diego, promising sunny days that sweep the clouds away. Kids can now visit 123 Sesame Street right here in Southern California.



L.A. Times west coast experiences editor Michelle Woo recently visited the park with her little ones and joined us with more.