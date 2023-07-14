LA Times Today: Videos smuggled out of L.A. jails reveal violence, neglect
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Shocking videos smuggled out of an L.A. jail have exposed a lack of oversight and dangerous conditions.
The security camera footage shows brutal beatings, attempted suicide, and bolster inmate allegations of the excessive use of force by deputies.
L.A. Times sheriff’s department reporter Keri Blakinger covers the county jails and joined Lisa McRee with the story.
And a warning, this story contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers.
The security camera footage shows brutal beatings, attempted suicide, and bolster inmate allegations of the excessive use of force by deputies.
L.A. Times sheriff’s department reporter Keri Blakinger covers the county jails and joined Lisa McRee with the story.
And a warning, this story contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers.