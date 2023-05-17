LA Times Today: This hidden flaw in California homes can cause major earthquake destruction

The 1971 Sylmar earthquake killed 64 people and destroyed thousands of homes in Southern California. Many of those were called soft-story homes — a living space built over a garage.



Recently, the state launched a limited pilot program which offers select homeowners grants to retrofit their houses.



L.A. Times Ron Lin wrote that time is running out for people to apply for the program.