LA Times Today: How L.A. cult the Source Family became hot content in 2023

An apparent interest in cults is playing out in the number of streaming series focused on the topic — like Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country,” HBO’s “The Vow” and Hulu’s “Stolen Youth: Inside The Cult At Sarah Lawrence.”



L.A. Times contributor Erin Osmon shared her story about the interesting afterlife of a real 1970s Los Angeles cult called the Source Family.